U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +21.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,664.00
    +139.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,979.50
    +116.75 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.00
    +8.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.58
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.19
    +0.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0940
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.19
    +1,249.91 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.93
    +55.63 (+6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.41
    +24.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Lupin Announces Executive Leadership Change, Dr. Fabrice Egros to assume Corporate Development responsibilities as President, Corporate Development & Growth Markets

·2 min read

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced today changes to its executive team with Dr. Fabrice Egros assuming responsibilities for Global Corporate Development as President, Corporate Development and Growth Markets. Dr. Egros takes over the Corporate Development role from Alan Butcher departing from the Company on February 28, 2022. Dr. Egros will lead the development and execution of the Company's inorganic growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, business development, in-licensing arrangements, and related matters. He will continue to lead business in LATAM and Asia regions in this new role.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

"We are very pleased to announce Fabrice taking over responsibilities for Corporate Development in addition to the Growth Markets business. With Fabrice's leadership and demonstrated success in growing Lupin's business through both organic and inorganic initiatives, we are well positioned to deliver on our growth aspirations. We thank Alan for his contribution to our organization and wish him well for the future," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

For the past over six years, Dr. Egros has played an integral role in Lupin, leading businesses across both Growth and Developed markets. His extensive cross-border experience as well as successful experience with acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and partnerships will be an asset to Lupin in this new role.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and the Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LupinGlobal|LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LupinWorld/

For further information:

Shweta Munjal
Vice President & Global Head – Corporate Communications
Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-announces-executive-leadership-change-dr-fabrice-egros-to-assume-corporate-development-responsibilities-as-president-corporate-development--growth-markets-301488450.html

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

    Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Volkswagen in talks to take Porsche public

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss the potential Porsche IPO and what it means for the auto and electric vehicle markets.