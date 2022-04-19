U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.50
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,407.00
    +94.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,984.00
    +76.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.20
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.97
    -0.24 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.10
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0775
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2120
    +1.2120 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,734.73
    +1,786.95 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.00
    +20.08 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Lupin Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Animal Feed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lupin market is set to grow by USD 7.74 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.11%. 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for lupin in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the application of lupins both for human food and animal feed will facilitate the lupin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lupin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lupin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Lupin Market: Health benefits of lupins to drive growth

The key factor driving the global lupin market growth is the health benefits of lupins. Lupins are one of the richest natural sources of combined protein and dietary fiber. Comprising 40% protein and 37% fiber, lupins are good sources of minerals containing prebiotic fiber and are also non-GMO and fructose free. Consumption of lupin beans promotes gut health and helps to handle irritable bowel syndrome and other conditions related to the digestive system. The high fiber content of lupin beans makes them good prebiotics, the constituents that feed good bacteria in the intestine. In addition, the high fiber content of lupin beans ensures that the stool in the gut absorbs water from the body and becomes soft. The Vitamin C content of lupin beans also promotes the absorption of iron and the formation of hemoglobin. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Lupin Market: Rising awareness of the vegan diet is a major trend

Rising awareness of the vegan diet is one of the key lupin market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. A vegan lifestyle does not include anything of animal origins such as food, clothing, or any other products. It strongly favors animal rights, and vegan consumers do not consume meat. This can positively affect the market as vegan consumers seek more plant-based alternatives such as lupin beans and soybeans as their protein source. People are adopting vegan diets because of ethical concerns toward animals and for a better environment. According to PETA, approximately 2.5% of the US population is vegan. Currently, consumers prefer healthier substitutes to meat, dairy, and other conventional protein sources. Plant-based proteins such as lupin beans have given vegans a wide portfolio of food products, meeting almost all nutritional health needs. This will further support the market growth in the coming years

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample

Lupin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the lupin market by Application (Animal feed, food and beverages, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The lupin market share growth in the animal feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lupin beans are being widely used as alternatives to soybean in all livestock species due to their high-quality protein. The significant increase in the demand for cost-effective protein foods for livestock and poultry will drive the market during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The silicone fluid market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a free sample now!

  • The froth flotation chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 373.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%. Download a free sample now!

Lupin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABS Food Srl, Barentz BV, Coorow Seeds, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, Eagle Foods Australia, Ethics Organic, Golden West Foods Pty Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., INVEJA SAS, Just Organik, KTC Edibles, NOW Health Group Inc., Orienco SAS, Raab Vitalfood GmbH, Samruddhi Organic Farm I Pvt. Ltd., SHILOH FARMS, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., and SunOpta Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABS Food Srl

  • 10.4 Barentz BV

  • 10.5 Coorow Seeds

  • 10.6 DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP

  • 10.7 Eagle Foods Australia

  • 10.8 Golden West Foods Pty Ltd.

  • 10.9 INVEJA SAS

  • 10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.11 Raab Vitalfood GmbH

  • 10.12 SunOpta Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-market---69-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-animal-feed-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation-technavio-301527202.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, LINK, BCH, XMR

    With bitcoin’s price losing ground over the last week, altcoins like ETH, LINK, BCH, and XMR could be worth keeping an eye on.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Tesla’s Shanghai workers will sleep in the factory to restart production during strict COVID-19 lockdowns

    Other companies have enacted similar policies to keep manufacturing going under China’s “COVID zero” policy

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Crude Oil Markets Run Out of Momentum

    Crude oil markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back a little bit of the gains. At this point, it looks like we might get a potential pullback to find support.

  • Bank of America Caps an Underwhelming Bank Earnings Season

    The bank reported a 12% drop in first-quarter profit, after other big U.S. lenders reported earnings declines last week.

  • USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2022 Brent spot average price forecast.

  • Natural-gas prices mark another finish at a nearly 14-year high, while oil prices climb

    Natural-gas prices carried on from last week's gains to mark the highest settlement since September2008.

  • Does PNC Have the Best Dividend Among Its Banking Peers?

    With the stock market bumping along in negative territory this year, dividends become even more important to investors. They not only provide income but also boost a stock's total return. Banks are cyclical in that they do well when the economy is strong and people are borrowing and investing.

  • Utilities Plan Huge Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

    Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

  • China’s Top Steeltown Returns to Partial Lockdown, Mass Testing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tangshan, a steelmaking hub about 100 miles from Beijing, has re-enforced Covid-19 lockdowns in some districts just over a week after lifting city-wide curbs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Ons

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest c

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • China Raises Coal and Gas Output to Records After Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China boosted coal and gas output to record levels in March, as the nation turned to its domestic producers for security of supply after international prices skyrocketed in the wake of the Russian invasion of UkraineMost Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsElon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet