Lupin Market - 69% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Animal Feed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lupin market is set to grow by USD 7.74 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.11%. 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for lupin in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the application of lupins both for human food and animal feed will facilitate the lupin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lupin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Lupin Market: Health benefits of lupins to drive growth

The key factor driving the global lupin market growth is the health benefits of lupins. Lupins are one of the richest natural sources of combined protein and dietary fiber. Comprising 40% protein and 37% fiber, lupins are good sources of minerals containing prebiotic fiber and are also non-GMO and fructose free. Consumption of lupin beans promotes gut health and helps to handle irritable bowel syndrome and other conditions related to the digestive system. The high fiber content of lupin beans makes them good prebiotics, the constituents that feed good bacteria in the intestine. In addition, the high fiber content of lupin beans ensures that the stool in the gut absorbs water from the body and becomes soft. The Vitamin C content of lupin beans also promotes the absorption of iron and the formation of hemoglobin. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Lupin Market: Rising awareness of the vegan diet is a major trend

Rising awareness of the vegan diet is one of the key lupin market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. A vegan lifestyle does not include anything of animal origins such as food, clothing, or any other products. It strongly favors animal rights, and vegan consumers do not consume meat. This can positively affect the market as vegan consumers seek more plant-based alternatives such as lupin beans and soybeans as their protein source. People are adopting vegan diets because of ethical concerns toward animals and for a better environment. According to PETA, approximately 2.5% of the US population is vegan. Currently, consumers prefer healthier substitutes to meat, dairy, and other conventional protein sources. Plant-based proteins such as lupin beans have given vegans a wide portfolio of food products, meeting almost all nutritional health needs. This will further support the market growth in the coming years

Story continues

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample

Lupin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the lupin market by Application (Animal feed, food and beverages, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The lupin market share growth in the animal feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lupin beans are being widely used as alternatives to soybean in all livestock species due to their high-quality protein. The significant increase in the demand for cost-effective protein foods for livestock and poultry will drive the market during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

The silicone fluid market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a free sample now!

The froth flotation chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 373.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%. Download a free sample now!

Lupin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABS Food Srl, Barentz BV, Coorow Seeds, DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP, Eagle Foods Australia, Ethics Organic, Golden West Foods Pty Ltd., HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., INVEJA SAS, Just Organik, KTC Edibles, NOW Health Group Inc., Orienco SAS, Raab Vitalfood GmbH, Samruddhi Organic Farm I Pvt. Ltd., SHILOH FARMS, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., and SunOpta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABS Food Srl

10.4 Barentz BV

10.5 Coorow Seeds

10.6 DHAVAL AGRI EXPORT LLP

10.7 Eagle Foods Australia

10.8 Golden West Foods Pty Ltd.

10.9 INVEJA SAS

10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

10.11 Raab Vitalfood GmbH

10.12 SunOpta Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupin-market---69-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-animal-feed-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation-technavio-301527202.html

SOURCE Technavio