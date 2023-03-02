U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Lupus Nephritis Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global lupus nephritis market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8 % to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the global lupus nephritis market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of lupus nephritis and increasing initiatives for awareness of lupus nephritis by many government organizations and by top players. For instance, Aurinia Pharmaceutical, one of the leading biotechnology companies in October 2022, launched a digital campaign to promote awareness related to lupus nephritis. Moreover, the company also launched Lupkynis, the first medication licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for lupus nephritis. The treatment received approval in 2021. Furthermore, robust pipeline drugs, and technological advancements for lupus nephritis. In addition, the rising number of healthcare investments in lupus nephritis research and the increasing number of collaborations among pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to develop new treatments are also driving the growth of the global lupus nephritis market.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/lupus-nephritis-market/8282

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

The global lupus nephritis market has been segmented based on drug class into:

  • Immunosuppressive Drugs

  • Corticosteroids

  • Others

The corticosteroid segment accounts for the largest lupus nephritis market revenue share. Most patients with active proliferative LN receive an intravenous steroid pulse first, followed by a high-dose oral steroid. Corticosteroids help reduce the symptoms of lupus nephritis, such as discomfort, rashes, and swelling. Prednisone is one of the most common corticosteroids recommended for almost all the stages of lupus nephritis.

Immunosuppressive drugs are anticipated to witness the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s growth can mainly be attributed to the launch of many new immunosuppressive drugs. Moreover, increasing research & development for launching new immunosuppressive drugs are also expected to increase the global lupus nephritis market. For instance, in Nov 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had granted the Great Britain marketing authorization of LUPKYNIS® (Voclosporin) to treat adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Excerpts from ‘By End User’

Based on end user, the global lupus nephritis market has been segmented into:

  • Speciality Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Others

Hospitals are often the best and most preferred treatment option for lupus nephritis due to the specialized care they can provide. Hospitals are equipped with the latest treatments and can provide access to the latest technology, which can help to improve the chances of successful treatment. In addition, hospital staff can provide access to specialists and other medical services which can help improve the quality of life of those with lupus nephritis.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global lupus nephritis market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominated the global lupus nephritis market. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of lupus nephritis, mostly in females, are the primary drivers of the North American lupus nephritis market. Moreover, increased FDA approval for new therapies and drugs is another factor increasing the lupus nephritis market in North America. In June 2022, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a novel diagnostic blood test for lupus that determines the autoimmune disease by identifying a particular lupus-related antibody in antinuclear antibody-negative people. Additionally, the concentration of most of the leading competitors in North America is likely to boost the lupus nephritis market over the forecast period.

Factors like raised healthcare standards, high disposable incomes, rising illness awareness, and expanded lupus nephritis diagnostic activities characterize the European market.

The Asia Pacific lupus nephritis market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased healthcare standards, rising per capita income, and increasing research and development activities for the disease.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/lupus-nephritis-market/8282

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent market players in the global lupus nephritis market are:

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals inc.

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim AG

  • Novartis AG

  • Merck & CO., Inc.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Pfizer Inc

Lupus Nephritis Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 1.9 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 3.2 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Stages, Drug Class, End User, and Region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years - 2020

      2. Base Years - 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions     

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL LUPUS NEPHRITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STAGES

    1. Class 1

    2. Class 2

    3. Class 3

    4. Class 4

    5. Class 5

    6. Class 6

  6. GLOBAL LUPUS NEPHRITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

    1. Immunosuppressive Drugs

    2. Corticosteroids

    3. Others

  7. GLOBAL LUPUS NEPHRITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

    1. Specialty Clinics

    2. Hospitals

    3. Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

