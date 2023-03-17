U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 5.67 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Hospital Pharmacies to Procure 45% Market Share for Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market. Rising demand for biologics and Increasing healthcare expenditure propelling Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market growth in Europe

NEWARK, Del, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a value of 11% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Lupus nephritis treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 5.67 Billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of the condition, rising awareness about the disease, and the development of new and innovative therapies.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing prevalence of lupus nephritis. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, approximately 1.5 million people in the United States have lupus, and up to 60% of them will develop lupus nephritis. In addition, the prevalence of lupus nephritis is also increasing in other parts of the world, particularly in developing countries.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Another factor driving the growth of the lupus nephritis treatment market is the development of new and innovative therapies. Over the past few years, there have been several promising advancements in the treatment of lupus nephritis, including the development of new medications and the use of biologic therapies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The Lupus nephritis treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 11% CAGR in the foreast period 2023 to 2033

  • Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold 45% of the market share in 2023 for Lupus nephritis treatment market.

  • North America is expected to possess 44% market share for Lupus nephritis treatment market in 2023.

  • Europe Lupus nephritis treatment market size is expected to possess 40% market share in 2023.

“Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are continuing to develop new and innovative therapies for lupus nephritis. This, in turn, is contributing to growth of the market.states an FMI analyst

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16815

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the lupus nephritis treatment are Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Abbott

  • BMS has sponsored several clinical trials focused on developing treatments for lupus nephritis. For example, the company is currently sponsoring a Phase III clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of abatacept in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in patients with lupus nephritis.

  • In 2021, Eli Lilly announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of Olumiant in patients with lupus nephritis. The trial showed that Olumiant, in combination with standard-of-care treatment, significantly improved kidney function compared to standard-of-care treatment alone. Based on these results, Eli Lilly has submitted an application for regulatory approval of Olumiant as a treatment for lupus nephritis.

Key Segments Profiled in the Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market Survey

Drug Class:

  • Corticosteroids

  • Immunosuppressive

    • Azathioprine

    • Cyclophosphamide

    • Mycophenolate

  • Belimumab

Route of Administration:

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

Grow your profit margin with FutureMarketInsightsBuy the report!

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lupus-nephritis-treatment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market Size - The global hepatic encephalopathy treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 1486.39 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2971.51 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Sterilants Market Share - By 2033, the global sterilants market is expected to reach US$ 4244.1 million, surpassing US$ 2361.627 million in 2023. A CAGR of 6% indicates positive market growth over the forecast period.

Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Growth - The global neovascular age-related macular degeneration treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3 billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.89 billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Trends - The global secondary myelofibrosis therapeutics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2.74 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Treatment Market Forecast - The global Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Treatment Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.89 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


