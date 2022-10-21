U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Lurkit launches global Creator Program with anticipated AAA game title Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

·1 min read

SINGAPORE and LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish tech startup Lurkit announced today at Gamescom Asia that it is taking its newest gaming influencer marketing product, `Creator Program,' to the market. The first game to leverage Lurkit's creator program is the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. `Creator Program will be available for wider onboarding of game developers before the end of 2022.

Lurkit's newest marketing product, `Creator Program,' is a one-stop shop for game developers and publishers to curate and grow their community of influencers throughout games' entire lifecycle.

"To retain players over a sustained period after the initial game release is the holy grail in game marketing and community management. Creating longevity of a game is one of the hardest things to work with for publishers. With our new `Creator Program', we aim to make community curation workflows simpler, more cost-effective, and simply better," says Sam Niskanen, co-founder and CEO of Lurkit.

The `Creator Program' development has been highly collaborative with a few of the top game developers in Europe. The launch is done with the game Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, one of the biggest game releases in November this year. The studio behind Darktide is the Stockholm-based developer and publisher Fatshark.

"We looked at all possible solutions in the market. While several solutions partly suited our needs, we were after something more bespoke and tailored to our needs - Lurkit delivered on that. Our Community Management program is now backed by an efficient, easy-to-use, and effective creator management platform. We are very impressed with the speed of development of a pretty complex and tall order. The outcome will be a creator program that suits game developers big and small, with a simple yet powerful set of functionalities required to market games at a global scale," says Jerome Ortmann, Director Marketing Communications at Fatshark.

For further information about Lurkit's Creator Program, please contact:

Sam Niskanen, CEO and co-founder, +46 72 84 33 273, sam@lurkit.com
Stefan Backlund, CMO, +46 70 862 84 89, stefan@lurkit.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/lurkware-ab/i/fatshark-creatorprogram-gloss-bundle1,c3104256

Fatshark CreatorProgram gloss-bundle1

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lurkit-launches-global-creator-program-with-anticipated-aaa-game-title-warhammer-40-000-darktide-301655942.html

