Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree Street, in the heart of Cape Town.

The Fynbos

Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable materials.

The proposed 288,620ft2 building, which would include 17,000ft2 of retail space, forms an internal street along with 689 apartments spread over 24 floors. The apartments are scaled and priced to appeal to a diverse audience, ranging from luxury studios to 1- and 2-bedroom apartments from 260ft2 – 900ft2 in area.

The development which aims to exemplify clean living at its finest and benefits from innovative and internationally accredited urban sustainability features, including an extensive use of diverse plants, renewable energy, best practice design mixing the highest standard with green credentials and a "smart" building in terms of its exterior layering.

The development's features include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool and co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, a plant-based restaurant, tea room and botanical bar. Amongst other features, residents can enjoy the benefits of a 24hr concierge, SMEG kitchens and integrated planters providing a garden experience for each unit.

Tyron Birkmeir, Founder & CEO of Lurra Capital, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the first biophilic building on the African continent. Real estate can have significant social impact through an environmentally focused investment in new, green buildings like The Fynbos. Sustainability has become increasingly vital both to us as developers and to our potential purchasers. The Fynbos blends purist sustainability principles with iconic architecture and on-trend detailing. It is located in the heart of Cape Town and is designed to be extraordinary in every way and to seamlessly connect people, nature and cityscapes."

Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.

For further details and sales inquiries please visit: https://www.thefynbos.com.

Notes to Editors

Founded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategy encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real estate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy is focused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential. The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billion of assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609420/Lurra_Capital_The_Fynbos.jpg