U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.25
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -18.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.37 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.51 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,308.95
    -385.88 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.85
    +22.12 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.32
    -13.86 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town

·3 min read

ZURICH, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree Street, in the heart of Cape Town.

The Fynbos
The Fynbos

Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable materials.

The proposed 288,620ft2 building, which would include 17,000ft2 of retail space, forms an internal street along with 689 apartments spread over 24 floors. The apartments are scaled and priced to appeal to a diverse audience, ranging from luxury studios to 1- and 2-bedroom apartments from 260ft2 – 900ft2 in area.

The development which aims to exemplify clean living at its finest and benefits from innovative and internationally accredited urban sustainability features, including an extensive use of diverse plants, renewable energy, best practice design mixing the highest standard with green credentials and a "smart" building in terms of its exterior layering.

The development's features include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool and co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, a plant-based restaurant, tea room and botanical bar. Amongst other features, residents can enjoy the benefits of a 24hr concierge, SMEG kitchens and integrated planters providing a garden experience for each unit.

Tyron Birkmeir, Founder & CEO of Lurra Capital, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the first biophilic building on the African continent. Real estate can have significant social impact through an environmentally focused investment in new, green buildings like The Fynbos. Sustainability has become increasingly vital both to us as developers and to our potential purchasers. The Fynbos blends purist sustainability principles with iconic architecture and on-trend detailing. It is located in the heart of Cape Town and is designed to be extraordinary in every way and to seamlessly connect people, nature and cityscapes."

Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.

For further details and sales inquiries please visit: https://www.thefynbos.com.

Notes to Editors

Founded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategy encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real estate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy is focused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential. The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billion of assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609420/Lurra_Capital_The_Fynbos.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • FTSE falls as Johnson set to unveil £10bn-a-year tax rise

    The tax rise will finance a new tranche of spending on health and social care and has been met with a wave of opposition from Conservative MPs.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • Grayscale now bigger than economy of Bahrain

    Grayscale’s enormous crypto asset trusts are now bigger than the economy of Bahrain, it has emerged. The firm’s reputation is grounded in the famous Grayscale Bitcoin Trust – an investment vehicle that provides more traditional investors portfolio exposure to BTC.

  • 4 Metrics Behind MongoDB's Soaring Stock Price

    The big pop came as investors digested the company's outstanding fiscal second-quarter results. MongoDB's top line grew 44% year over year, rising to $199 million. Notably, 44% growth marked a significant acceleration from the 39% growth the company posted in the prior quarter.