LUSANT debuts at the 2022 JCK the International Jewelry Show in Las Vegas, USA

Shining and Exuding Unique Charm in the International Jewelry Hall

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUSANT, a fashionable and diversified diamond brand, appeared at JCK Las Vegas, one of the most prestigious international jewelry events. LUSANT presented its brand image and technological prowess at JCK through a variety of jewelry pieces with distinctive brand features, deepening consumers' awareness and understanding of the brand.

Joining the International Jewelry Exhibition and Setting the Stage Ablaze

The JCK Las Vegas International Jewelry Exhibition is a large jewelry industry event with a worldwide presence and is one of the top three jewelry shows in the world, along with Vicenzaoro and Baselworld. JCK Las Vegas brings together internationally renowned jewelry brands and attracts professional buyers and jewelry insiders from all over the world, providing a mutually beneficial platform for jewelers to expand their global business, build their brand awareness and seek international cooperation.

LUSANT has chosen this year's JCK Las Vegas event as an opportunity to present its brand on an international platform, with the aim of expressing its diverse, trendy, and fashionable LUSANT attributes through displaying on this event which has a strong global influence in jewelry industry. With unwavering quality standards, LUSANT pours cutting-edge creativity, exquisite craftsmanship, and technical know-how into the creation of colorful and gorgeous lab grown diamond jewelry. Its unique "starburst cut" technique shines a light through the stone in all facets. LUSANT's holistic brand presentation at the show not only provides an opportunity for jewelers, enthusiasts, and collectors from all over the world to gain an in-depth understanding of LUSANT's brand philosophy and design concepts, but also highlights into LUSANT's high quality requirements as a fashion brand in the jewelry making process and its constant pursuit of advanced technology in the lab-grown diamond field.

Born as Stars with Extraordinarily Rich Heritage

"LUSANT" gets its name from the French word alluding to glow and shine. It is a lab-grown diamond brand under Yuyuan Jewelry and Fashion Group. As the mainstay of the jewelry and fashion business segment of Yuyuan Inc., Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group actively leverages the strengths and strategic guidance of Yuyuan Inc. and establishes a multi-brand and differentiated development strategy in the jewelry and fashion segment by integrating and connecting online and offline resources. Through brand renewal and industrial upgrading, Yuyuan Inc. has grown to be more fashionable, diversified and international.

With the concept of "Born to be Different", LUSANT is committed to breaking the limits of the traditional diamond industry by simulating the environment of natural diamonds and producing high-quality lab-grown diamonds and providing diversified and personalized options for consumers by creating artfully designed pieces of jewelry.

LUSANT showcased a wide range of exquisite diamond jewelry from different collections at the exhibit. The most eye-catching pieces were the pink diamonds from the brand's iconic La Voyageur de la Galaxie collection, which drew a lot of attentions. High-quality pink diamonds have always been rare in the jewelry market, and LUSANT grown the pink diamonds with the unique charm and glamour with its high technology, leaving guests in awe.

Brand Background of LUSANT

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing segments.

As the flagship platform of Fosun's happiness segment, Yuyuan Inc. has formed a number of industrial clusters including jewelry and fashion, cultural business, cultural food and beverage, wine, Chinese medicine and healthcare, cosmetics, pet health, watches, fashion apparel, and cultural creativity. It has 18 time-honored Chinese brands and a host of leading brands in China, as well as a number of globally-renowned brands. The company is actively promoting integrated industrial development through investments and M&As, as part of its efforts to help achieve comprehensive industrial upgrades. Yuyuan Inc. aims to be a global leading happiness and fashion group, focusing on the establishment of family customers' happiness and fashion consumption, while interpreting classical elements with modern fashion and leading the rejuvenation of Chinese culture.

Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group has already built successful gold jewelry brands such as LAO MIAO Jewelry and YAYI Jewelry; in March 2020, it acquired the French designer jewelry brand "DJULA" to reach out to young customers; in July 2020, it established a joint venture with the Italian jewelry group "Damiani Group" to acquire the exclusive distribution rights of the Italian jewelry brand "Damiani" and the premium jewelry brand "Salvini" in Greater China, further expanding the brand presence of Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group; in August 2021, Yuyuan Jewelry & Fashion Group officially launched LUSANT, a lab-grown diamond brand, reaching out to young people with stylish designs and jewelry pieces celebrating the independence and confidence of modern women. With "FANCY CUT, FANCY COLOR, FANCY LIFE" as the brand DNA, LUSANT creates exquisite and stylish diamond jewelry pieces, interprets the brand concept of "Born to be Different" with a strong brand core, and conveys a diversified, independent, and confident lifestyle.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lusant-debuts-at-the-2022-jck-the-international-jewelry-show-in-las-vegas-usa-301567137.html

SOURCE Fosun

