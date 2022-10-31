U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.86
    -19.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.28
    -58.52 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,021.54
    -80.91 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.36
    +4.44 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    -2.53 (-2.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.00
    -4.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0085 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0400
    +0.0300 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0147 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5840
    +1.1640 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,413.29
    -235.41 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.54
    -2.66 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Lusene Donzo and Association Introduce New Consulting Service that Assists Rising Entrepreneurs in Their Journey Through Credit and Business Coaching

Lusene Donzo and Association
·3 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Lusene Donzo and Association is an organization that facilitates helping youth and college students of the ages of 13-22 identify their gifts, talents, and values so they can lead purposeful lives. Recently, it has introduced new services to cater to all career requirements of rising entrepreneurs.

The team of experts behind Lusene Donzo and Association works with organizations in the communities where it is located through its professional development programs for educators, counselors, teachers, or other professionals who work with Youth.

Their newly devised services include:

  • One-on-One Consultation: During this call, the association pulls on the trainee's credit on the company's systems and oversteps what people need to do for them to achieve their desired credit scores.

  • One-on-One Credit Coaching: The credit score of trainees is essential. It determines whether they will be approved for loans. Lusene Donzo, the association's founder, has also helped coach thousands of people to achieve excellent credit scores in as little as 90 days.

  • One-on-One Entrepreneur Coaching: Lusene helps new businesse owner or existing business owner how to target their desire audience and scale their business to six-figure.

  • Credit Restoration for Homebuyers: Buying a house is a big step, so Lusene Donzo reviews his client's goals for buying a home and how much time they will need to help restore the credit.

Furthermore, Lusene Donzo and Association have also begun working with universities to develop career academies to help students learn about themselves while exploring potential careers.

All the clients of Lusene Donzo and Association get results in bettering their credit. The association focuses on hiring a consultant or company they can trust to help with their finances. It seems like a convenient solution, but providing them with the necessary tools to manage their money is empowering.

In addition, financial independences gives the client a sense of community by being integrated with programs and coaching sessions that educate and motivate them on managing their spending rather than doing it for them. The company has worked with over 100 clients and helped them save more than $700,000 on debt collection.

MK Digi World, Monday, October 31, 2022, Press release picture
MK Digi World, Monday, October 31, 2022, Press release picture

About the founder - Lusene Donzo

Lusene Donzo is an Army CPT, Board Certified Credit Consultant, Speaker, Author, and a graduate of the Historical Black College University, Virginia State University. He received his bachelor's in Computer Science and Military Science and currently has his Master's in Communication from Southern New Hemisphere University .

On October 20, 2016, he experienced a grand mal seizure and stayed six days in a hospital where he was in a coma for 8 hours which severely caused neurological damage associated with hypoxic brain injury and a grand mal seizure. But Lusene didn't limit himself and maintained a solid willpower to emerge as a successful entrepreneur.

He is now on Active Duty as an Artillery Officer in Texas. He is active in the community and determined to help positively impact the Youth. He desires to empower people to thrive in life and overcome obstacles. Lusene Donzo has two companies, Lusene Donzo & Association LLC, a company he founded based on self-empowerment. He also has a credit repair company called Saint Otis to help educate youth and college individuals to leverage credit and use it to build wealth.

For further information about Lusene Donzo, visit the following links:

Website | YouTube | LinkedIn

Media Details:

Email Address: Info@lusenedonzo.com
Website: https://lusenedonzo.com/
Contact Person: Lusene Donzo

SOURCE: Lusene Donzo and Association



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723108/Lusene-Donzo-and-Association-Introduce-New-Consulting-Service-that-Assists-Rising-Entrepreneurs-in-Their-Journey-Through-Credit-and-Business-Coaching

Recommended Stories

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • The Scariest Part of Meta Platforms' Q3 Isn't the Earnings Miss. It's This.

    The development of its metaverse is proving very, very expensive, and spending on the project isn't abating anytime soon. Rather, the biggest red flag quietly waving within its third-quarter numbers is how little Meta has to show for a marked increase in its selling and marketing spending. Meta's got a more immediate problem to solve, however, which might make its metaverse efforts moot.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 44.1% to 52.1%, According to Wall Street

    The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.

  • First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Musk Says He’s Chief Twit, ‘No Idea’ Who Twitter’s CEO Is

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has “no idea” who Twitter Inc.’s chief executive officer is, he said in a tweet on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThe billionaire entrepreneur responded to a pos

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Intel (INTC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why GameStop and AMC Are Rising Today

    Meme stocks are running higher this morning, even as the market falls. Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were rising 5% and 2.8%, respectively, while the movie theater operator's preferred shares AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) went from an early gain to a 1% loss as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Monday. There was no news to account for the initial jump -- GameStop soared out of the gate, and market circuit breakers kicked in to temporarily halt trading on the stock -- but the shares then began to lose steam.

  • Spend it like Buffett: When red-hot inflation 'swindles almost everybody,’ try these 10 frugal habits the Oracle of Omaha himself uses to pinch pennies

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with just about everything, from his breakfast to his house.

  • Twitter Offers to Buy Back Bonds as Musk Consolidates Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk took further actions on Monday to consolidate control of the company under its new owner, including launching an offer to buy back all of the outstanding bonds and dismissing the board.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finan

  • ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.69% and 3.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Should You Buy Enterprise Products (EPD) Ahead of Earnings?

    Enterprise Products (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China. A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. After conducting its own investigation, which has been ongoing since July, TuSimple's board of directors took the drastic step of terminating the CEO and removing him from the board.

  • Brazil Stocks: Oil Giant Petrobras Responds To Lula Win Over Bolsonaro

    Brazil stocks fell broadly after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday's runoff presidential election. State-owned Petrobras stock shed 7% Monday morning.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 57 Billion Reasons to Avoid Boeing Stock

    Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive. In some respects, Boeing made progress on its turnaround last quarter.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline. It was a rough summer at the local multiplex.