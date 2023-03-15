U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Lusha Announces Full Compliance with GDPR Privacy Regulations

·3 min read

The certification is the latest in a succession of privacy and security achievements that set Lusha apart as a leader in compliance and industry security standards

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha, the B2B go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced that it has achieved full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). As the only sales intelligence solution accredited under ISO 27701 – the highest international privacy standard in the world – Lusha's latest accreditation demonstrates its commitment and dedication to promoting and upholding the values of data security, privacy, and confidentiality and leading the industry in data compliance.

Concerns over data privacy and security issues have grown significantly as data usage has become more prevalent in consumers' daily lives. Consumers today have become increasingly aware of how companies are collecting and using their data, calling for greater data protection measures to recognize data privacy as a fundamental human right. In response to these concerns, governments and lawmakers have begun to step in and put measures in place to regulate data protection.

One of the most prominent of these laws is the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR represents the toughest international data privacy standards worldwide, overseeing the operations of any organization that does business with the EU.

"Lusha has been on a long and meaningful journey to achieve full GDPR compliance and it is a testament to the hard work across all departments in the company that we are now recognized as meeting the highest and most stringent international regulations and standards," said Yoni Tserruya, Co-Founder and CEO of Lusha. "Our compliance-first approach allows us to improve the way we manage data internally in order for our customers to reap the rewards."

Companies that don't meet compliance are at risk of financial penalties, damage to brand reputation, and even suspension or termination of operations in cases of continued non-compliance. Adherence and compliance with GDPR increases the credibility and brand reputation of companies in the eyes of consumers, providing a competitive advantage as consumers gravitate towards companies with stricter privacy standards knowing their data and privacy is being properly protected.

"Our advanced data privacy and security measures give our customers the peace of mind that their data is fully secure and verified and ensures that their organization is aligned and adherent to the same data restrictions," continues Tserruya. "As a result, customers can make more informed business decisions based on real and valid data, while only reaching out to authorized accounts, and not wasting time on irrelevant prospects."

Lusha's GDPR compliance was validated by intensive auditing by two independent and impartial third-party auditors, Truste and ePrivacy Seal.

Lusha has also introduced two additional privacy-oriented features in bolstering its security and privacy measures. The company's Do Not Call (DNC) list feature is intended to help reduce telemarketer calls and gives consumers greater control over unwanted phone calls, while its Private Emails Limitation feature limits access to private emails, masking them to the general marketplace and making them visible to recruiters only - in compliance with Purpose Limitation.

About Lusha:

Lusha is a B2B go-to-market intelligence platform which empowers B2B Go-to-market teams to identify, engage, and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate, fresh, and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing teams to focus on communicating their value. Lusha's crowdsourcing approach ensures that sales and marketing teams from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate prospect data that allows them to reach the right people at the right time. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's user base has expanded to over 1 million users and 273,000 sales organizations including Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft, Dropbox, and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com.

Media Contact
Terri Shapiro
terri@headline.media
+1 347 344 5316

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lusha-announces-full-compliance-with-gdpr-privacy-regulations-301772907.html

SOURCE Lusha

