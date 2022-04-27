LUSI Adds D-LIFE's Metabalic Health and Fitness App to Its ZUKI.APP Gamified and Prizified Offerings

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / MMA Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has added California-headquartered, Wyoming registered start-up Digital Life Health Group LLC. ("D-LIFE") to the ZUKI.APP group of companies.

D-LIFE brings nearly launch ready health and metabolic monitoring and highly engaging motivation tech, which consist of an AI-driven metabolic health, nutrition and exercise app, which include 124 AI algorithms designed to help users make great health decisions based on medical and metabolic science unique to their body.

The D-LIFE tech was the subject of a third-party valuation by a top 20 IP valuation firm, which concluded that the D-LIFE tech is worth in excess of $68 Million. To animate this new relation, ZUKI.APP and D-LIFE are affecting a tax wash share swap in which ZUKI.APP receives 20% of D-LIFE's total membership units plus Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") control of D-LIFE.

Of these developments, D-LIFE CEO Paul Stevens said, "We are very excited to partner with ZUKI regarding our unique metabolic Wellness-Nutrition-Fitness app and the connected services hosted and managed on Microsoft Azure Cloud. As we move towards launch the tremendous additional value of the ZUKI gamification and varied unique prize elements within our app fits perfectly in our global strategies, planning, and services, as we start selling to our clients and customers."

Company CEO Jim Phipps said, "This adds to our tech stack a brilliant piece of tech designed to help people make real improvements in the health and fitness, taking an individualized, scientific approach. At ZUKI.APP, we plan to use our gamification and prizification tech to motivate users of the DLife platform. This will involve both direct-to-consumer ("D2C") and business-to-business ("B2B") approaches."

About ZUKI.APP & GTR24H

ZUKI.APP's mission is to gamify everything. Sports. eSports. Entertainment. Politics. Weather. Science. Business. Shopping. Health. History. Family history. Whatever interests you! The Zukisphere™ includes not only you, but a fast-growing, international group of Web3/Metaverse tech companies, including:

ZUKI.APP (USA), a crypto-fueled, play-to-earn ("P2E") game platform designed to engage family, friends and fans alike.

Delivery Drop (UK), a fast-growing, feature-rich, on-demand delivery app operating in the United Kingdom.

GTR24H (Denmark), a dynamic, leading European sim endurance eRacing games and eSports broadcasting platform for drivers, teams and eSports fans with worldwide media reach.

Moneyball (Portugal), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers.

BillionGraves (USA), a genealogical tech play helping over 1.5 million professional genealogists and family history enthusiasts geolocate and document death and other vital graves in an elegant, simple and highly effective way.

D-LIFE (USA), AI-powered metabolic health, nutrition and exercise app, which include 124 AI algorithms designed to help users make great health, nutrition and exercise decisions based on medical science.

