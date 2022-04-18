LUSI's Delivery Drop in Negotiations to More than Double the Number of Retail Outlets Served; and Prepares for Explosive Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / MMA Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUSI) (the "Company" or "ZUKI.APP") (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Delivery Drop Limited, has:

Surpassed 30,000 active users, 450 stores, and 1900 drivers; and Entered into talks with a major high street convenience store operator (900+ retail locations) across the United Kingdom to provide nationwide on-app ordering and last mile delivery services to the operator's customers many hundreds of thousands of users.

These developments are made possible by further developments in Delivery Drop's already robust tech stack, which enables Delivery Drop to deliver products purchased on the Delivery Drop app from bricks-and-mortar retailers to their buyers in as little as 20 minutes. This partnership could see Delivery Drop double its ‘stores served' count and bring in many more users. To land its first major retailer will prove a significant milestone: Bring in major retailer with a robust unit count.

In other news, Delivery Drop will be exhibiting the UK's National Convenience Show this month, where major industry operators, including approximately 4,000 independent retailers ill be present and looking for the best tech-driven solutions available to grow their business, including in the on-demand, last mile delivery space. At this show, the Delivery Drop team will be demonstrating the Delivery Drop systems and solutions to potentially 4000 convenience store operators, including major retail brands and their franchisees and independent store operators.

Delivery Drop's founder and Managing Director Syed Sherazi said, "Our systems are becoming increasingly robust. The technology we offer together with our extensive driver network is becoming our biggest USP (or unique selling point) in the current marketplace compared to our competitors. To build on this strength, we are currently undergoing implementation of third-party API to give Delivery Drop access to a further 25,000 drivers to make deliveries throughout the UK. I anticipate 2022 will prove a very exciting year for Delivery Drop and its team. We are preparing for explosive growth.

Story continues

About ZUKI.APP, Delivery Drop & the Zuki Group

ZUKI.APP's mission is to gamify everything. Sports. eSports. Entertainment. Politics. Weather. Science. Business. Shopping. Health. History. Family history. Whatever interests you! The Zukisphere™ includes not only you, but a fast-growing, international group of Web3/Metaverse tech companies, including:

ZUKI.APP (USA), a crypto-fueled, play-to-earn ("P2E") game platform designed to engage family, friends and fans alike.Delivery Drop (UK), a fast-growing, feature-rich, on-demand delivery app operating in the United Kingdom.

GTR24H (Denmark), a dynamic, leading European sim endurance eRacing games and eSports broadcasting platform for drivers, teams and eSports fans with worldwide media reach.

BillionGraves (USA), a genealogical tech play helping over 1.5 million professional genealogists and family history enthusiasts geolocate and document death and other vital graves in an elegant, simple and highly effective way.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and, as such, is subject to the forward-looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app.

Media Contact

Jim Phipps

CEO, MMA Global, Inc.

3275 S. Jones Blvd.

Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89146

JPhipps@zuki.app

+18018003350

https://www.zuki.app

SOURCE: MMA Global, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697781/LUSIsDelivery-Drop-in-Negotiations-to-More-than-Double-the-Number-of-Retail-Outlets-Served-and-Prepares-for-Explosive-Growth



