U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.25
    +64.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.40
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.17
    -0.49 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7050
    -0.1050 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,505.16
    +1,676.66 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.17
    -28.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Luther Burbank Corporation Names Yzaguirre to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luther Burbank Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (“the Bank”), today announced that Mr. M. Max Yzaguirre has been appointed to the Luther Burbank Corporation and Luther Burbank Savings Boards of Directors (the “Boards”). He will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee and on the Compensation Committee, effective January 2, 2022.

“Max brings his extensive experience serving on banking and other corporate Boards of Directors as well as his leadership experience in a wide range of business sectors including banking, real estate, infrastructure construction, engineering, electricity, oil and gas, telecommunications and private equity investing. We are pleased to welcome him to the LBC and Bank Boards,” said Luther Burbank Chairman Vic Trione. “His background will complement the expertise of our directors, particularly as the company continues to strategically evolve and grow its businesses.”

About M. Max Yzaguirre

Mr. Yzaguirre’s experience includes domestic and international business, government and law as well as expertise in a wide variety of industries and sectors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) and is Chairman of their Compensation Committee. Mr. Yzaguirre formerly served on the Boards of Directors of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. and BBVA USA Bank, on the Board of Directors of Texas Regional Bancshares and on the Board of Directors of Texas State Bank. He also served previously as Executive Chairman of the energy infrastructure construction company, Forbes Bros. Holdings, Ltd., and as Chairman and CEO of Isolux Ingenieria USA, L.L.C., the US operation of Isolux Corsan, a Spanish engineering, procurement and construction company. Mr. Yzaguirre is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.2 billion, total loans of $6.3 billion and total deposits of $5.6 billion as of September 30, 2021. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in the western United States from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

CONTACT: Contact Laura Rosenbaum Marketing 310.272.7375 lrosenbaum@lbsavings.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding. Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • LendingClub Corp (LC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the LendingClub's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Ford Soars After Lifting Profit Forecast, Resuming Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., charging forward with big investments in electric vehicles, raised its full-year profit forecast and said it will restore its dividend, sending the stock soaring as much as 11%.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe automaker lifted its 2021 profit forecast for the second time in as many quarters and is now pro

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TEVA earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.