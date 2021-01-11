U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.50
    -27.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,756.00
    -237.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,994.75
    -102.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.40
    -21.10 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.79
    -0.45 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0074 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1220
    +0.0170 (+1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    23.74
    +1.37 (+6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3471
    -0.0089 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2800
    +0.3310 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,250.81
    -2,086.12 (-5.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.99
    -89.73 (-12.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,813.40
    -59.86 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.93 (+2.36%)
     

Lutron's outdoor smart plug controls your lights in harsh weather

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Outdoor smart plugs are increasingly common, but Lutron thinks it has an easy way to stand out: make a plug that can endure the worst nature has to offer. It’s introducing a Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug that’s IP65-rated, or tough enough to survive heavy rain, snow and dust. You can turn on your patio lights at sunset (or other devices) even when the weather is brutal enough to keep you indoors.

The plug can also survive temperature extremes between -4F and 140F, and it’s billed as “sunproof.”

The plug will also work with just about any smart home ecosystem. On top of Lutron’s own app and Pico remote, it can take commands from Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Ring devices. A built-in smart timer also saves you from having to adjust the time for Daylight Savings.

Lutron expects to ship the Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug in late March for $80. That’s a lot for any connected plug, but the company is clearly betting that you won’t mind the cost if the device survives years of unforgiving storms.

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin’s Biggest Plunge Since March Shakes Faith in Crypto Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- A steep selloff in Bitcoin is fueling concern that the cryptocurrency bubble may be about to burst.Bitcoin slid as much as 21% over Sunday and Monday in the biggest two-day slide since March. While the digital token recovered some of the losses during the European session, it was still down for the day.“It’s to be determined whether this is the start of a larger correction, but we have now seen this parabola break so it might just be,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past year, evoking memories of the 2017 mania that first made cryptocurrencies a household name before prices collapsed just as quickly. Prices almost reached $42,000 on Jan. 8 with retail traders and Wall Street investors clamoring for a piece of the action.Bitcoin slid 12.4% to $33,342.26 as of 8:29 a.m. in New York.“Time to take some money off the table,” Scott Minerd, chief investment officer with Guggenheim Investments, said in a tweet from his verified Twitter account. “Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term.” In late December, Minerd predicted Bitcoin could eventually reach $400,000.True believers in Bitcoin argue the rally this time is different from past boom-bust cycles because the asset has matured with the entry of institutional investors and is increasingly seen as a legitimate hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk. Others worry that the rally is untethered from reason and fueled by vast swathes of fiscal and monetary stimulus, with Bitcoin unlikely to ever serve as a viable currency alternative.With so many investors wanting to get rich on Bitcoin, the asset is drawing the attention of regulators. On Monday, the U.K.’s financial watchdog issued a stark warning for consumers looking to profit from crypto: be ready to lose everything.“Investing in cryptoassets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.Read: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Plummets as Miners Sell Inventory, Spot Markets Panic

    Bitcoin fell sharply early on Monday, having failed to establish a foothold above $40,000 over the weekend.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • ‘Prepare to lose all your money’ — regulator’s blunt warning on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

    The U.K.'s financial regulator on Monday issued a very blunt warning about the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • Eli Lilly, Boeing, Twitter, NIO - Monday's Premarket Movers

    Stock futures declined on Monday as Wall Street looked set to come off Friday's record highs ahead of a potential second impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday. Shares of Eli Lilly surged the most in six months Monday after the drugmaker said its developing Alzheimer's treatment showed promising results.

  • Gene-Therapy Firm Bluebird Bio Is Spinning Off Its Cancer Programs

    The stock has dropped 46.4% over the past year even as the S&P 500 Health Care sector index has climbed 14.2%.

  • Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items

    Amazon and Walmart have found that for some goods, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • Bitcoin, Donald Trump, Parler and NIO - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures decline as Wall Street looks set to come off Friday's record highs; House prepares to move forward with Donald Trump impeachment; bitcoin suffers a massive, two-day drop.

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • Nio Races Higher After Unveiling Luxury Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a luxury electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • I have nearly $600,000 in student debt after getting four college degrees. Can I still buy a home?

    The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the process mortgage lenders use to underwrite home loans for people with student debt.

  • Rising Treasury Yields Flash a Warning Sign

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- U.S. government bond yields have registered some notable moves in the first few days of 2021. Should they continue on their current pace, they risk causing headaches for both policy makers and stock investors because of their underlying drivers.In less than two weeks, the Treasury yield curve has experienced a significant increase in yields in longer-dated bonds, or what is known in financial markets as a “bear steepening.” The yields on 10- and 30-year bonds have risen 20 basis points and 22 basis points, respectively, during this period. The spreads between those maturities and the two-year Treasury bill, on which Federal Reserve policy has a significant influence, have widened significantly — from 80 basis points to 98 basis points for the 10-year and from 152 basis points to 174 basis points for the 30-year.These moves come when Fed policy has continuously sought to repress yields substantially and keep them in a tight trading band. Should the moves continue, they would also challenge some of the strong drivers of funds into equities and other risk assets by reducing their relative attractiveness and by weakening the buy signals issued by models incorporating the discounting of future cash flows. Moreover, their persistence would be concerning for the economic outlook because of their underlying drivers and the potential impact on sectors sensitive to interest rates such as housing.What are those drivers? The recent moves in the U.S. yield curve do not reflect any change, actual or forward looking, in the Fed’s extremely accommodative monetary policy stance. Indeed, the minutes of December’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released last week, reiterated that the central bank has no intention of tapering its stimulus any time soon, and when it does, the process will be extremely gradual.Some of the other potential contributors to higher yields, such as increased government default risk or more favorable growth prospects, are also unlikely to be in play. If anything, the Fed’s willingness to expand its balance sheet without limit reinforces the notion that there is a steady and reliable noncommercial buyer of government bonds. Meanwhile, growth prospects have deteriorated in the shadow of the recent spike in infections, hospitalization and deaths related to Covid-19. Already, the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday reported a loss of 140,000 jobs in December.The Democratic sweep of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections last week has increased the prospect of higher government budget deficits and much more debt financing. But with the Fed not only committed to maintaining its large-scale asset purchases but also open to increasing it and shifting more of the purchases to longer-dated securities, such a prospect should not have an immediate significant impact on yields.The most likely drivers, then, are expectations for higher inflation and more hesitancy on the part of Treasury buyers. The former is supported by moves in inflation break-evens and other inflation-sensitive market segments. The latter is consistent with the considerable market chatter about how government bonds, being so highly repressed by the Fed and facing an asymmetrical outlook for yield moves, are no longer ideal for mitigating risk.An intensification of the recent moves in yield curves in the weeks ahead would be concerning for both policy makers and risk takers in markets. While the Fed is hoping for higher inflation, it wouldn’t  want this to materialize through “stagflation” — that is, even more disappointing growth and higher inflation. The Fed has few tools, if any, to guide the economy out of such an operating environment. This, as well as the hit on corporate earnings from the lack of economic growth, would exacerbate what is already an extremely large disconnect between financial valuations and fundamentals.The most dominant market view at the moment, and it is quasi universal, is that stocks and other risk assets will continue to rise because of the abundant liquidity injections coming from central banks and the allocation of more private funds. After all, central banks show no inclination of moderating their huge stimulus. And investors remain strongly conditioned by a powerful mix that has served them extremely well so far: TINA (there is no alternative to stocks) fueling BTD (buy the dip) behavior in response to even the smallest market selloffs, especially given FOMO (the fear of missing out on the recurrence of impressive market rallies).As valid as these considerations are at this moment of time, they also warrant a close monitoring of the yield curve for U.S. government bonds. A significant continuation of recent trends would challenge the Fed, investors and the economy.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, the parent company of Pimco where he served as CEO and co-CIO; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. His books include "The Only Game in Town" and "When Markets Collide."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Decade?

    The last great onshore oil discovery could be just weeks away, but the supermajors all missed the opportunity hiding right in front of them

  • Nio Could Make Cheaper EVs To Capture Mass-Market But Under Different Brand: CEO

    Premium-segment-focused Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may be gearing up to make mass-market vehicles, the company's CEO William Li suggested Sunday, as reported by Reuters.What Happened: The Chinese automaker, which competes with the likes of Audi-maker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), Mercedes-Benz-parent Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF), and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), would launch mass-market vehicles under another marque, as per Li."As EV technologies advance and battery cost lowers, it is possible that we may enter the massive market, but definitely not with Nio brand," said the CEO.Why It Matters: Nio launched its first-ever sedan dubbed the ET7 over the weekend. The vehicle's standard edition is priced at $69,185 before subsidies. The sedan will pitch Nio against high-end competitors but not against market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).The car may also offer competition to an EV made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) who is likely to forge a partnership with Korea's Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) as early as March, according to an unconfirmed report. Price Action: Nio shares closed nearly 8.5% higher at $58.92 on Friday and gained 0.24% in the after-hours session.Related Link: Baidu Confirms Joining China EV Fray In Partnership With Volvo-Parent GeelyClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Baidu Confirms Joining China EV Fray In Partnership With Volvo-Parent Geely * Xpeng Reports 112% Rise In 2020 Deliveries: What Investors Need To Know(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla's stock falls, in danger of first decline since before Christmas Day

    Shares of Tesla Inc. fell 2.1% in premarket trading Monday, which puts them in danger of suffering their first decline in 12 sessions. The stock had rocketed 37.4% amid a record 11-day win streak to close Friday at a record $880.02. Since the stock last declined on Dec. 22, the electric vehicle maker's market capitalization swelled by more than $227 billion to $834.2 million, enough to make Tesla the fifth most valuable U.S. company and Chief Executive Elon Musk the world's richest person. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to clients that he believes China could see "eye popping demand" into 2021 and 2022, with Tesla's flagship Giga 3 footprint a "major competitive advantage." Tesla's stock has more than doubled (up 102.8%) over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.0%.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Dividend Aristocrats, Alibaba, GameStop, Walmart And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story explores the new opportunities and risks that arise for investors as Democrats take power in Washington. * Other featured articles examine why it is more important than ever to create a diversified portfolio, what investors will be looking for in upcoming earnings reports and how some century-old stocks have fared. * Also, the prospects for a top retailer, a struggling retailer, social media stocks, Dividend Aristocrats and more.Cover story "New Opportunities and Risks Arise for Investors as Democrats Take Power" by Daren Fonda suggests that investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also are likely under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Are Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) or Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) worth a look now?Sarah Max's "Walmart Throws Its Weight Behind ESG" indicates that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has rolled out ambitious environmental initiatives and introduced programs to improve workplace conditions, support public health and champion gun safety. Does that make the giant retailer a pick for socially conscious investors?In "GameStop Is Caught in a Vicious Cycle," Connor Smith points out that videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) faces multiple threats, from e-commerce to downloadable games. See why Barron's believes that investors are ignoring those threats but that may soon change.Surviving the past 100 years has not been easy, particularly for public companies. So says "Oldies but Goodies: Some Century-Old Stocks Still Deliver" by Al Root and Jacob Sonenshine. See how really long-term investors in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and others have fared.In Evie Liu's "Working Harder for a Diversified Portfolio," the case is made that with S&P 500 index funds skewed toward the largest stocks, like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), investors have to work harder to get diversified. The article shows how and explains why it matters."Earnings Season Is About to Begin. Investors Are Already Looking Past It" by Nicholas Jasinski discusses why investors likely will pay more attention to how management teams at the likes of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) address the post-pandemic future. Will optimism prevail?See also: Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And MoreSocial media firms finally may be feeling pressure to take responsibility for our nation's discourse and behavior, according to Eric J. Savitz's "The Risks Are Rising for Big Tech." See what Barron's thinks comes next for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and their peers.In "Where Is Jack Ma? His Absence Is a Deal Breaker for Alibaba Stock," Jack Hough claims that while internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a fast-growing juggernaut, the risks from a Chinese government crackdown are too great. Does Barron's think it is time for investors to head for the sidelines?Lawrence C. Strauss's "These 5 Dividend Aristocrats Are on Deadline: Raise Payouts or Lose Status" explains how AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and others did not increase their quarterly dividend payouts last year, but they remain Dividend Aristocrats for now.Also in this week's Barron's: * One indicator that signals a frothy market * How 401(k)s could soon offer annuities for lifetime income * Why target-date funds did well in 2020 * Activists that are primed for action in 2021 * Why the recovery may take a lot longer than some think * Whether it is time to buy post-Brexit British stocks * Why the market needs a good correction now * Whether the jump in bond yields could be a problem for stocks * What could boost palladium prices this year * Betting on Kentucky whiskey as a crypto asset * Some considerations for post-Covid retirementAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Howard Hughes, Party City, Perrigo And More * Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.