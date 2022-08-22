U.S. markets closed

Lutz Evolves Client Advisory Services Offering

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, is excited to announce the growth of its Client Advisory Services (CAS) offering. This service will extend many of the same benefits from outsourced accounting to accounting software consulting, training and support, along with a new technology-focused package.

Lutz
Lutz

Scott Miller, Consulting Director, said, "The accounting function can be a heavy burden for small businesses to take on alone. Each organization is different, so we work to tailor our services to the client's unique needs. We offer multiple packages from outsourcing a small piece of your day-to-day accounting operations to fully managing your accounting practice and taking on the CFO role."

Lutz is committed to providing value-add services to our clients, giving them the flexibility to focus on growing their business. With the new tech-focused model, companies can capitalize on their data and discover new opportunities to improve.

"Our goal with the new tech-forward service model is to help customers make informed business decisions, receive timely financial information and remove the stress of managing an accounting team. Expanding the CAS service line will strengthen our position in the market and allow us to better serve our client base," said Steve Nebbia, Lutz Consulting Director.

Learn more about Lutz's Client Advisory Services here: www.lutz.us/cas

ABOUT LUTZ

Lutz is the business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten financial and organizational success. Born and raised in Nebraska, our experienced team simplifies complexities and provides accounting, wealth management, recruiting, M&A and technology services. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. MIND WHAT MATTERS + WWW.LUTZ.US

Contact:  Brooke Sorensen                                                                      
Telephone: (402) 827-2083
Email: bsorensen@lutz.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lutz-evolves-client-advisory-services-offering-301610173.html

SOURCE Lutz Financial

