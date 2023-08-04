Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) Pays A RM0.006 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Luxchem Corporation Berhad's shares on or after the 9th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.006 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.012 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Luxchem Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of MYR0.465. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Luxchem Corporation Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Luxchem Corporation Berhad paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Luxchem Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Luxchem Corporation Berhad's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Luxchem Corporation Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Is Luxchem Corporation Berhad worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Luxchem Corporation Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Luxchem Corporation Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

