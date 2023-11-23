Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Luxchem Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LUXCHEM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Luxchem Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxchem Corporation Berhad is:

5.4% = RM32m ÷ RM600m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Luxchem Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

As you can see, Luxchem Corporation Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 5.4%. Thus, the low ROE certainly provides some context to Luxchem Corporation Berhad's very little net income growth of 4.6% seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Luxchem Corporation Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Luxchem Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Luxchem Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 47% (or a retention ratio of 53% over the past three years, Luxchem Corporation Berhad has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Luxchem Corporation Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Luxchem Corporation Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Luxchem Corporation Berhad.

