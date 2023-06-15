Luxchem Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:LUXCHEM) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Luxchem Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:LUXCHEM) stock up by 2.2% over the past month. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Luxchem Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxchem Corporation Berhad is:

6.9% = RM42m ÷ RM599m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Luxchem Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

On the face of it, Luxchem Corporation Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Luxchem Corporation Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 11% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Luxchem Corporation Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 24% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Is Luxchem Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (implying that the company retains 53% of its profits), it seems that Luxchem Corporation Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Luxchem Corporation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Luxchem Corporation Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Luxchem Corporation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

