U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Luxcore, Inc. Announces Production Release of LambdaXchange™ Cloud Data Infrastructure Platform

·4 min read

Signs 3-year exclusive agreement with the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD) to provide cloud data infrastructure platform, products, and services

LambdaXchange™ will support SOAD's digital mobile banking services, central bank digital currencies, derivative cryptocurrencies and exchanges, mobile and e-commerce services to their potential global market of 1.7 billion people

Company to access private capital markets to further scale cloud data infrastructure platform

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxcore, Inc., an early-stage cloud data infrastructure provider, announced today the production release of its LambdaXchange™ cloud data infrastructure platform, an AI-enabled distributed ledger technology platform for the intelligent routing, switching and transport of data with exchange points in Miami, Dallas and Atlanta.

Luxcore
Luxcore

In conjunction with this initial production release, on January 8, 2022, Luxcore signed its first multinational enterprise customer with the Government of the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD). SOAD is a Treaty Member of the Economic Community of States, Nations, Territories and Realms of the 6th Region of Africa. Through this exclusive three-year agreement, Luxcore will provide its LambdaXchange™ cloud data infrastructure platform, products, and services in support of digital mobile banking services, central bank digital currencies, derivative cryptocurrencies and exchanges, mobile and e-commerce services to SOAD's global market of potentially 1.7 billion people.

"Our Parliament recently passed a law establishing our Code of Nationality and Citizenship: thus, the African Diaspora and also the Africans on the continent shall be eligible for SOAD's digital ID," said Dr Louis-Georges Tin, Prime Minister of SOAD. The ID Card will function as a Multi-Card. This historic initiative will provide digital services such as giving access to elections, our education system, banking and crypto services, e-commerce and more. We are excited to partner with Luxcore as our exclusive cloud services technology provider to help SOAD fulfil its goals and to enhance the lives of potentially 1.7 billion people globally."

Luxcore's Cloud Data Infrastructure Platform and core services will enable SOAD's Global Data Infrastructure with dedicated physical and virtual data computing, storage, and transport technologies to support the SOAD and its forthcoming digital ecosystem. These worldwide applications and services include:

  • Internet Network Access Points (NAPs) globally (for broadband Internet access)

  • SOAD Citizenship ID App

  • SOAD Digital Passports

  • Mobile Digital Wallet(s)

  • Access to Centralized and Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange services

  • Access to payments-processing platforms and transaction settlement services

  • Support for Merchant Exchanges for e-commerce and m-commerce

  • Future DApp and App Development

"Luxcore is one of the first cloud computing service providers whose core cloud data infrastructure platform is vertically integrated, from our photonic integrated circuit processors, redefined as layer one, through the higher integrated network layers to the application stack, which provides enhanced speed, scalability, and security for future Web3 digital apps and services," said Gerald Ramdeen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luxcore, Inc.

Capital Raise to Scale Cloud Data Infrastructure Platform

In a return to the private capital markets, Luxcore has announced a capital raise to scale its cloud data infrastructure platform from supporting 2 million Monthly Average User ("MAU") subscriptions and 2,000 concurrent transactions per second today to 50 million global MAU's, using its digital ID tokenization and digital wallet services at higher performance and transaction speeds. As a private secondary market transaction, interested accredited, institutional investors can find more information on the Company's website and its electronic data room, facilitated by Nasdaq Private Market.

Luxcore, Inc. has long been a pioneer of optical semiconductor and optical switching technologies with their trademarked LambaRouter™ and LambdaXchange™ Decentralized Network Architecture, uniquely positioning them to introduce an emerging cloud data infrastructure model.

About Luxcore, Inc.

Luxcore is an early-stage, next-generation cloud data infrastructure provider. Since 2001, we have been a leading innovator in all-optical, photonic integrated circuit and optical routing, switching and transport technologies. Starting with our award-winning LambdaRouter™, a core optical routing, switching and transport system, the Company is designing the LambdaRouter G7 – an even more radical core optical routing, switching and transport system powered by a proprietary quantum multicore all-photonic processor. Luxcore is introducing an innovative, different cloud data infrastructure business model for the automated, provisioning of data transport, data storage and data computing resources in an open, decentralized network of edge-to-core Data Center provisioned Optical Exchange Points (OIX's). The LambdaXchange™ Decentralized Network Architecture (LXE DeNA) will provide unprecedented speed, scalability, security, and availability to support the world's most advanced Web3 and digital asset exchange ecosystems. We are Luxcore – Architects of the next Internet for the future of Finance, Commerce, Mobility and the Metaverse.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxcore-inc-announces-production-release-of-lambdaxchange-cloud-data-infrastructure-platform-301475443.html

SOURCE Luxcore, Inc.

