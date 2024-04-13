Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.13 per share on the 8th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Luxfer Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Luxfer Holdings is not generating a profit, and despite this is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 94.4%. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Luxfer Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Luxfer Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

We Could See Luxfer Holdings' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Luxfer Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.3% per annum. Unprofitable companies aren't normally our pick for a dividend stock, but we like the growth that we have been seeing. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

