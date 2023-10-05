Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.13

The board of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of November, with investors receiving $0.13 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 125% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 7.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Luxfer Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.52. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Luxfer Holdings has seen earnings per share falling at 7.2% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Luxfer Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Luxfer Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

