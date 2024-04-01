Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Luxfer Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$16m ÷ (US$372m - US$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Luxfer Holdings has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Luxfer Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Luxfer Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Luxfer Holdings .

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Luxfer Holdings. To be more specific, the ROCE was 19% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Luxfer Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

Our Take On Luxfer Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Luxfer Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Luxfer Holdings that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.