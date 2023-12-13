Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 28% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Luxfer Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Luxfer Holdings is:

4.9% = US$10m ÷ US$205m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

On the face of it, Luxfer Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 15%. However, the moderate 8.8% net income growth seen by Luxfer Holdings over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Luxfer Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.8% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Luxfer Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Luxfer Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) for Luxfer Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Luxfer Holdings has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Luxfer Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Luxfer Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

