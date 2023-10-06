Luxking Group Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: CN¥0.072 loss per share (vs CN¥0.17 profit in FY 2022)

Luxking Group Holdings (SGX:BKK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥495.8m (down 14% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CN¥910.0k (down by 142% from CN¥2.19m profit in FY 2022).

CN¥0.072 loss per share (down from CN¥0.17 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Manufacture of BOPP Films segment contributing a total revenue of CN¥188.6m (38% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth CN¥435.7m amounted to 88% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CN¥34.4m (57% of total expenses). Explore how BKK's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Luxking Group Holdings shares are up 22% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Luxking Group Holdings you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.