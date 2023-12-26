Luxking Group Holdings' (SGX:BKK) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, Luxking Group Holdings (SGX:BKK) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Luxking Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = CN¥4.3m ÷ (CN¥294m - CN¥159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Luxking Group Holdings has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Luxking Group Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Luxking Group Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Luxking Group Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at Luxking Group Holdings is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 6.3% five years ago but has since fallen to 3.2%. In addition to that, Luxking Group Holdings is now employing 32% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 54%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 36% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

