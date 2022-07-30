U.S. markets closed

Luxorts to Accept Listings From General Public

Luxorts LLC
·3 min read

The online vacation company provides travelers with convenient opportunities to book stays at exclusive resorts.

Featured Image for Luxorts LLC

Featured Image for Luxorts LLC
Featured Image for Luxorts LLC

WILDWOOD, Mo., July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation condominium rental agency Luxorts has begun accepting listings from the general public. Having helped thousands of guests find their perfect dream location in recent years, Luxorts works with resorts across both the United States and the Caribbean island to help book family vacations, business trips, getaways with friends, romantic weekends, and more.

"Luxorts is proud to start accepting listings from the general public," said Sabrina Barlow, a manager at Luxorts. "Users can list their properties on our site and make more money on each individual booking than they would with other major vacation rental online marketplaces. We have the lowest fees in the industry in order to give our clients the most money from their rental properties."

Typical condominiums listed on Luxorts range from one to three-bedroom properties with full kitchens, elegant bathrooms, and various shared amenities such as pools, hot tubs, activity centers, and on-site bars. Luxorts supports guests throughout their stays with 24-hour front desk staff and concierge services at most resorts. Guests can utilize these services for help with navigating the resort and finding the best local restaurants, attractions, events, and activities.

Currently, Luxorts offers guests a wide selection of getaway destinations that span the entirety of the United States. The growing vacation rental company is looking to expand its offerings both in its established regions as well as throughout new territories across the country.

On the East Coast, guests can visit one of two oceanside resorts in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Both resorts boast beautiful public beaches, as well as numerous parks, gardens, specialty stores, and gourmet restaurants. Luxorts also offers a variety of resorts that span across the warm state of Florida, including locations in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Pompano Beach, and Destin.

In the Midwest, guests can explore the Wisconsin Dells area while staying at a Luxorts-supported resort located right on water park grounds, or stay in Williamsburg near all the local attractions that are sure to make any history buff happy. Other Midwest destinations include resorts in Tennessee (Nashville and Sevierville) and Missouri (Branson).

The list does not end there - Luxorts also provides guests with convenient booking opportunities in the southern region of the U.S. With luxurious locations in areas such as New Orleans, San Antonio, and downtown Austin near the Market District, guests can enjoy a myriad of restaurants and attractions while getting an authentic southern experience wherever they choose to lodge.

Western retreats can be found in both Sedona and Flagstaff, AZ, as well as along the exciting Las Vegas Strip, where guests can always find shows, attractions, and activities. Luxorts also supports destinations in Colorado, in areas such as Steamboat Springs (right by Routt National Forest) as well as the slopes of both Sunshine Peak and Mt. Werner.

Luxorts turns West Coast dream getaways in Oceanside Pier and Ventura, CA, into realities. For those who truly want to get away, spectacular island vacations are also made possible through Luxorts' resort located in downtown Waikiki, Hawaii.

To learn more about Luxorts and its unique listing opportunities for property owners, please visit https://www.luxorts.com.

About Luxorts

Luxorts is a vacation company that specializes in high-end resort bookings.

Contact Information

Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages for further details, announcements, and exclusive discounts, or you can reach out to us directly by emailing us at reservations@luxorts.com or by calling 833-564-6896. Adventure is waiting for you!

