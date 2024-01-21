LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUXH) future prospects. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$9.4m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which LuxUrban Hotels will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Real Estate analysts is that LuxUrban Hotels is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$26m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 126%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of LuxUrban Hotels' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

