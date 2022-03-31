U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.55
    -26.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,986.65
    -242.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,343.96
    -98.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,085.58
    -5.49 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.59
    -6.23 (-5.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.50
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0089 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3250
    -0.0330 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5560
    -0.3040 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,722.90
    -1,911.83 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.87
    -35.38 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Luxury Bath and Body Products Market to Hit USD 26.27 Billion by 2030 - Ingredients, Eco Friendly Products, Top Brands, Older Consumers Demand, Marketing Strategies & Charting the Path Ahead: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The increasing customer awareness about health & hygiene is expected to contribute to the growth of luxury bath and body products market during forecasted period.

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global luxury bath and body products market is expected to grow from USD 14.23 billion in 2021 to USD 26.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The luxury bath and body product are one of the most personal beauty classes to use. Bathroom supplements are made up of acrylic plastic, brass, steel, metals, glass, and porcelain and have a high demand in the commercial & residential sectors, as augmentation in urbanization led to change in economic activities & growth of infrastructures like hospitals, residential areas, corporate offices, and educational universities.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12688

The demand for luxury products like body lotions, washes, and shower gels is expected to expand demand for the luxury bath and body products market during the projection period. The factors such as the rising number of product launches in the premium variety of creams & lotions, the rapid proliferation in urbanization, advancement in population leads to the growth of infrastructures such as educational instructions, residential houses & building, corporate offices, commercial projects, and hospitals are also helps to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the enhancing quality of life, the positive results of beauty & personal care on self-esteem & social interaction, and the gradual customer shift toward premium & luxury cosmetic labels are also helping to drive the market’s growth. Furthermore, the advancement in customers' disposable income, the increasing demand for organic components, and customers worldwide leaning toward organic body care products also help drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global luxury bath and body products market are:

• Augustinus Bader
• Aromatherapy Associates
• Chanel Limited
• Tata Harper
• This Works Products Limited
• Bamford
• Diptyque
• Chantecaille (UK) Ltd.
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
• Omorovicza

Quick Buy - Luxury Bath and Body Products Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12688/single

To enhance their market position in the global luxury bath and body products market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The luxury bath and body lotions & creams product segment led the market with a market share of 40.15 % and a market value of around 5.66 billion in 2021.

The product segment is divided into luxury bath & body oils, luxury bath & body washes, and luxury bath & body lotions & creams. The luxury bath and body lotions & creams product segment led the market with a market share of 40.15 % and a market value of around 5.66 billion in 2021. This is due to the rising popularity of the cleanser & body creams & lotions.

The online distribution channel segment led the market with a market share of 56.12 % and a market value of around 7.92 billion in 2021.

The distribution channel segment is divided into offline sales and online. The online distribution channel segment led the market with a market share of 56.12 % and a market value of around 7.92 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing visibility of several premium labels and an increased understanding of individualism in buy & choice amidst Millennials.

Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12688

Regional Segment Analysis of the Luxury Bath and Body Products Market:

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global luxury bath and body products market with a market share of 42.06 % and a market value of 5.94 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the luxury bath and body products market because of the presence of an extensive number of multinational players. Additionally, the busy & changing lifestyles of the customers are also helping to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 9.11% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the customers' desire to keep a healthy lifestyle.

About the report:

The global luxury bath and body products market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Get more information: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Putin tells Europe: pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Berlin said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy. Energy exports are Putin's most powerful lever as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russian banks, companies, businessmen and associates of the Kremlin in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • UiPath Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    Quarterly beats are of scant use these days if the outlook is unfavorable. It’s a story which has repeated itself regularly in recent times and so it proved again when UiPath (PATH) released F4Q22’s results after Wednesday’s bell. The automation software specialist delivered revenue of $289.7 million, amounting to ~39% year-over-year increase and beating the Street’s $283 million estimate. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 also came in ahead of the analysts’ forecast of $0.03. ARR (annual recurring revenue)

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    Goldman Sachs weighs in on a potential oil reserve release and what it could mean for the markets.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Trevena shares skyrocket on $40 million royalty-based financing deal

    A Chester County biopharmaceutical company could get up $40 million through a royalty-based financing deal, sending the stock soaring in trading on Thursday. Trevena Inc. of Chesterbrook entered into the financing arrangement with an affiliate of R-Bridge Healthcare Fund. Under the terms of the deal, Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) will receive an upfront amount of $15 million, and another $15 million upon first commercial sale of Olinvyk — the company's acute pain drug — in China.

  • AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

    AMD stock is beginning to unravel. Here are the must-hold support areas before shares go on to retest the lows.

  • Why Nikola Stock Stalled on Wednesday

    The company's CEO did a fine job in a TV interview, but it dredged up long-standing concerns for investors.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Is Getting Battered Today

    A softer-than-expected outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell Earthward Today

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) sends its spacecraft to extremely lofty heights, but here on our planet, the company's stock obeyed gravity on Wednesday. The shares fell by almost 3%, a steeper decline than the S&P 500 index's 0.6% drop, despite news of a fresh executive appointment. The newest member of Virgin Galactic's executive team is one of the company's pilots, Kelly Latimer.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.