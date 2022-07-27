Luxury Cars Market Size to Grow by USD 78.32 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury cars market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacity by opening new manufacturing plants or expanding existing plants to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 78.32 bn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Cars Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury cars market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury cars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury cars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cars market vendors

Luxury Cars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 78.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

