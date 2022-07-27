Luxury Cars Market Size to Grow by USD 78.32 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury cars market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacity by opening new manufacturing plants or expanding existing plants to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 78.32 bn between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury cars market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Luxury Cars Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury cars market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the luxury cars market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the luxury cars market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury cars market vendors
Luxury Cars Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 78.32 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.48
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pagani Automobili Spa, Renault sas, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Executive luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Super luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AB Volvo
10.4 Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.
10.5 BYD Co. Ltd.
10.6 McLaren Group Ltd.
10.7 Mercedes Benz Group AG
10.8 Renault sas
10.9 Stellantis NV
10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.
10.12 Volkswagen AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
