Luxury Chandeliers Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Evolving Design Concept Leading to Premiumization |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Luxury Chandeliers Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for luxury chandeliers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The presence of several key vendors, such as Franklite, Koninklijke Philips, and Elstead Lighting, will facilitate the luxury chandeliers market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Chandeliers Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global luxury chandeliers industry growth is the evolving design concept leading to premiumization. A wide range of luxury chandeliers is available in the market based on innovation, quality standards, and the latest design trends set by interior designers worldwide. The majority of end-users prefer chandeliers based on their design and innovation rather than brand names. Vendors in the global luxury chandeliers market focus on providing luxury chandeliers that can match the interiors of a residential or commercial place. Traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional are some of the trending design concepts used in interior design. Most luxurious and designer chandeliers come from the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the US. Thus, the premiumization of chandeliers through distinctive design concepts has resulted in increased adoption by premium customers, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global luxury chandeliers industry growth is the consumers' perceived value gap in decorative lighting. The factor that drives customers to opt for luxury chandeliers is their innovative design. Therefore, customers prefer purchasing decent quality and innovative designed luxury chandeliers at a reasonable price. The presence of numerous local and regional vendors in the market makes the market more competitive. However, this poses a severe challenge for brands to penetrate the market. The similarity in product offerings by the local and regional players and the brands creates a high-value gap in customers' perception while purchasing luxury chandeliers. Moreover, the similar product offerings compel the branded players to decrease the price of their product offerings, thus posing a challenge for vendors in the global luxury chandeliers market.

Segmentation Analysis:

The luxury chandeliers market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The luxury chandeliers market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The customers find it easy to visit the offline stores, especially the specialty stores, due to the insights and personal assistance that the salesforce provides, which helps them in understanding innovative features, latest designs, patterns, and technology integrated into luxury chandeliers. Such factors will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

The luxury chandeliers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Luxury Chandeliers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 992.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Brass and Crystal, D.M. LUCE SRL, Dolan Designs, Eichholtz B.V., Elegant Furniture and Lightening, Generation Lighting, HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation WLC, Hubbell Inc., Hudson Furniture Inc., James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc., Jhoomarwala, Kenroy Home, Kings Chandelier Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kurt Faustic KG, Luxxu Modern Design and Living, Maxim Lighting International, Myran Allan Luxury Lighting, Passerini LLC, and Tom Dixon Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

