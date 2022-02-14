U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC'S NORTHERN COAST

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte Offers Global Explorers Captivating Experiences in Puerto Plata

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, welcomes The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte in the Dominican Republic's northern coast to its unique ensemble of experiential hotels. Just a 15-minute drive from Puerto Plata Airport, the resort is located deep within the expansive beachfront landscape of the island. Throughout the property, a contemporary and sophisticated design, by Chapi Chapo Design, is portrayed while materiality makes a connection to the place – it is an intimate retreat suffused with natural beauty and distinctive cultural experiences.

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte
The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte

"Costa Norte is an ideal fit for our expanding footprint as we continue to offer our global explorers captivating home bases from which to explore all corners of the world," said Philipp Weghmann, VP and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "The Ocean Club will draw on the area's natural wonders, and we're delighted to offer our guests unique design and exceptional service as they discover this magical destination."

The Ocean Club offers 64 spacious suites, by French interior designer Nathalie Pain, ranging from one to three bedrooms and five multitiered four-bedroom penthouses, which evoke beachfront elegance with modern craftsmanship and design. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interior with natural daylight and ocean views, while a light color palette with thoughtfully curated artwork and furnishings brings a sophisticated eclecticism and residential feel to the suites. The most enchanting accommodation is the resort's three-floor Presidential Penthouse suite, the largest in the Caribbean with a total of 9,732 square feet of space. The suite boasts five bedrooms, a fitness center, jacuzzi and multiple terraces offering unlimited views of the surrounding tropical landscape.

"We are thrilled to formally introduce The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte as Dominican Republic's most extraordinary place to vacation, gather, dine and delight," said Herve Humler, President of Ocean Club group. "The opening of this newest gem further diversifies the reinvention of the northern coast of the Dominican Republic."

The Ocean Club features three distinct epicurean experiences celebrating the best of the Dominican Republic's produce and cuisine and The Cellar, a Caribbean speakeasy. Baia, the hotel's signature restaurant will offer familiar staples as well as new dishes inspired by the region's produce. Aguazul features Asian-Peruvian fusion cuisine, a menu where the elegant and delicate cuisine of Japan meets the freshness and spicy punch of Peru. Rock Bar & Grill, a casual outdoor restaurant, offers meals at the foot of the ocean where the sunset is the backdrop to Mediterranean meals and signature cocktails. The Cellar showcases an intimate room to enjoy a world-class vintage spirits collection and limited-edition cigars.

The property features three pools, two of which are adult-only and beachfront whirlpools with firepits perfect for those who want to unwind after a day of exploring. Guests who prefer their toes in the sand can enjoy the secluded beach, with private wooden cabanas, several lounges and bespoke beach service. The property also features a dedicated marina and helipad to arrive by boat or helicopter.

Inspired by the Mediterranean art-de-vivre, L'OCCITANE Spa is seen as the pinnacle of the entire resort experience. Guests at The Ocean Club can enjoy a range of holistic and wellness therapies in a contemporary setting, inspired by local rituals. With four treatment rooms, the spa boasts open-air relaxation areas as well as two sauna rooms, savory nourishment and café featuring light delicacies. The hotel also offers complimentary access for all guests to a 24/7 Fitness Center with cardio equipment and free weights.

With the hotel's lavish views and stunning grounds providing the perfect backdrop, The Ocean Club is poised to welcome all occasions from social gatherings to intimate events with various spaces to choose from.

Rates start from 750 USD per room per night and include both breakfast and airport transfers. For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/poplc-the-ocean-club-a-luxury-collection-resort-costa-norte/

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts
The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-luxury-collection-debuts-in-dominican-republics-northern-coast-301480746.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

