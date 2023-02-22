Luxury e-tailing market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% between 2022 and 2027, Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury e-tailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,533.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.44% according to Technavio.In 2017, the luxury e-tailing market was valued at USD 43,915.80 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17,842.99 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 – request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury E-tailing Market 2023-2027

Luxury e-tailing market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Personal luxury, Food and wine, and Home accessories) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) , For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – download a sample!

The luxury e-tailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Luxury e-tailing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Story continues

ASOS Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of men's and women's clothing.

Authentic Brands Group LLC: The company offers luxury E-tailing through its brands Ted baker and Van Heusen.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers luxury E-tailing of Household items.

Burberry Group Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of clothing and accessories.

Luxury e-tailing market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

Social media and celebrity endorsement

Premiumization through product design and innovation

KEY Challenges -

Strict competition from offline channels

Lack of touch-and-feel element

Availability of counterfeit products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this luxury e-tailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury e-tailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the luxury e-tailing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury e-tailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury e-tailing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The luxury handbags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (handbag, backpack, wallet, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The luxury hotel market share is expected to increase to USD 54.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury), ownership (chain and independent), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Luxury E-tailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,533.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury E-tailing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Channel

7.3 Multibrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Monobrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ASOS Plc

12.4 Authentic Brands Group LLC

12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

12.6 Burberry Group Plc

12.7 CHANEL Ltd.

12.8 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

12.9 Crate and Barrel

12.10 Harrods Ltd.

12.11 Hennes and Mauritz AB

12.12 Hermes International SA

12.13 Hudsons Bay Co.

12.14 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

12.15 Luxuryperfume.com Inc

12.16 Moda Operandi Inc.

12.17 SDI (Brands 2) Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luxury E-tailing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-e-tailing-market-is-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-44-between-2022-and-2027--rise-in-online-spending-and-smartphone-penetration-is-to-be-a-major-trend---technavio-301751684.html

SOURCE Technavio