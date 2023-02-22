Luxury e-tailing market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% between 2022 and 2027, Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is to be a major trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury e-tailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,533.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.44% according to Technavio.In 2017, the luxury e-tailing market was valued at USD 43,915.80 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 17,842.99 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 – request a sample report
Luxury e-tailing market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (Personal luxury, Food and wine, and Home accessories) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) , For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 – download a sample!
The luxury e-tailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to the strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
Luxury e-tailing market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
ASOS Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of men's and women's clothing.
Authentic Brands Group LLC: The company offers luxury E-tailing through its brands Ted baker and Van Heusen.
Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers luxury E-tailing of Household items.
Burberry Group Plc: The company offers luxury E-tailing of clothing and accessories.
Luxury e-tailing market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration
Social media and celebrity endorsement
Premiumization through product design and innovation
KEY Challenges -
Strict competition from offline channels
Lack of touch-and-feel element
Availability of counterfeit products
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this luxury e-tailing market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury e-tailing market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the luxury e-tailing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the luxury e-tailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury e-tailing market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The luxury handbags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (handbag, backpack, wallet, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The luxury hotel market share is expected to increase to USD 54.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury), ownership (chain and independent), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Luxury E-tailing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.44%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 27,533.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.76
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume.com Inc, Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., SDI (Brands 2) Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global luxury E-tailing market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Personal luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Food and wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Home accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Channel
7.3 Multibrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Monobrand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ASOS Plc
12.4 Authentic Brands Group LLC
12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
12.6 Burberry Group Plc
12.7 CHANEL Ltd.
12.8 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
12.9 Crate and Barrel
12.10 Harrods Ltd.
12.11 Hennes and Mauritz AB
12.12 Hermes International SA
12.13 Hudsons Bay Co.
12.14 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
12.15 Luxuryperfume.com Inc
12.16 Moda Operandi Inc.
12.17 SDI (Brands 2) Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-e-tailing-market-is-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-44-between-2022-and-2027--rise-in-online-spending-and-smartphone-penetration-is-to-be-a-major-trend---technavio-301751684.html
SOURCE Technavio