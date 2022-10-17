Luxury Eyewear Market to grow by USD 3.99 by 2026, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the luxury eyewear market estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.99 bn, at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen are among some of the major market participants.

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

Luxury Eyewear Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 34% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the primary market for upscale eyeglasses. However, the market in North America will expand at a slower rate than markets in other continents. Over the projection period, the growth of the luxury eyewear market in North America would be aided by the rising consumer interest in trendy products. In addition, the Eyeglasses category led the growth under the type segment This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury eyewear market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Eyewear Market Size

Luxury Eyewear Market Trends

Luxury Eyewear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the utility of eyewear as a fashion product as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury Eyewear Market growth during the next few years.

Luxury Eyewear Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury eyewear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury eyewear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the luxury eyewear market, vendors

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

