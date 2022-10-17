U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Luxury Eyewear Market to grow by USD 3.99 by 2026, Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the luxury eyewear market estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 3.99 bn, at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026

Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen are among some of the major market participants.

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 34% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the primary market for upscale eyeglasses. However, the market in North America will expand at a slower rate than markets in other continents. Over the projection period, the growth of the luxury eyewear market in North America would be aided by the rising consumer interest in trendy products. In addition, the Eyeglasses category led the growth under the type segment  This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Type

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury eyewear market report covers the following areas:

  • Luxury Eyewear Market Size

  • Luxury Eyewear Market Trends

  • Luxury Eyewear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the utility of eyewear as a fashion product as one of the prime reasons driving the Luxury Eyewear Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Luxury Eyewear Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury eyewear market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the luxury eyewear market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the luxury eyewear market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the luxury eyewear market, vendors

Related Reports

Tarot Cards Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tarot cards market share is expected to increase by USD 214.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%.

Cricket Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cricket equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 3.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%.

Luxury Eyewear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

$3.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Eyeglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sunglasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHARMANT Inc.

  • 10.4 Eleganzo Inc.

  • 10.5 EssilorLuxottica

  • 10.6 Fielmann AG

  • 10.7 Kering SA

  • 10.8 Marchon Eyewear Inc.

  • 10.9 Marcolin Spa

  • 10.10 MAUI JIM Inc.

  • 10.11 Safilo Group Spa

  • 10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026
Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-eyewear-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-99-by-2026--innovation-and-portfolio-extension-leading-to-product-premiumization-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301649622.html

SOURCE Technavio

