U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.50
    -14.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,370.00
    -101.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.25
    -51.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.90
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.97
    -3.22 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7650
    -0.3750 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,380.15
    -39.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.67
    -0.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,155.85
    +6.30 (+0.02%)
     

Luxury Furniture Market to Exceed US$ 38.9 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Infrastructure development in emerging economies to continue to spur profitable opportunities in luxury furniture market; manufacturers lean on adopting more eco-friendly furniture materials to garner competitive gains among customers

  • Wood-based luxury furniture to remain popular during forecast period; rise in online retailing of home improvement products catalyzes massive uptick in sales particularly in Europe

ALBANY, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury furniture market size has expanded on the back of growing proclivity of premium home improvement products that are a combination of aesthetics, durability, and made of eco-friendly materials. Top luxury furniture manufacturers have reaped vast revenue gains from rise in demand in commercial facilities including but not limited to hotels and restaurants. Advancing at CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031 (forecast period), the global luxury furniture market is projected to surpass US$ 38.9 Bn by 2031.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Most prominent manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their distribution channels, mainly by increasing their emphasis on online retailing. Luxury furniture market statistics 2022 suggest that expanding e-commerce industry is imparting robust impetus to the expansion of the luxury furniture market. Key players are expected to benefit from the popularity of luxury furniture among customers in emerging economies, and have witnessed sizable prospects in the hospitality industry.

The continuing expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets has boosted the prospects of the luxury furniture market. A growing number of players are leaning on unveiling new designs and are adopting innovative promotional mix strategies to attract demand. Many global furniture manufacturers are keen on promoting luxurious experience as a key customer proposition.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10688

Key Findings of Luxury Furniture Market Study

  • Firms Find Enormous Opportunities in Commercial Spaces: The demand for home decoration products has been growing in residential sector. On the other hand, the commercial sector especially has been at the forefront of generating lucrative opportunities to market players, find the authors of the TMR study on the luxury furniture market. The demand is expected to rise at advance at an attractive clip, given the inclination toward adopting premium furnishing products to attract customers in commercial facilities.

  • Rise in Demand for Wood-based Luxury Furniture to Steer Steady Revenue Streams: The demand for wood-based furniture has been rising in the luxury furniture market. Wood forms one of the popular raw materials, notes the study on the luxury furniture market. Furthermore, wood products attract customers with its high aesthetic value, remarkable value of money due to their durability, and unique façade.

  • Inclination toward Eco-friendly Materials Underpins Incredible Avenues: Use of eco-friendly and sustainable raw materials has become one of the major attractiveness of products in luxury furniture market. Furniture manufacturers are promoting their sustainability practices with the adoption of eco-friendly raw materials for the furniture pieces.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10688

Luxury Furniture Market: Key Drivers

  • Rise in disposable income of populations in several of the emerging economies is a key driving force for the demand for luxury indoor furniture. This is a key driver of the luxury furniture market. Among residential users, the rapid pace of urbanization has spurred the demand for domestic luxury furnishing products.

  • Strides made by the e-commerce sector are propelling the prospects of the luxury furniture market

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10688

Luxury Furniture Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • The Europe luxury furniture market has been lucrative one, and held a major share globally. The regional market is forecast to advance at a promising CAGR during 2022-2031. Substantial online sales of home improvement products and abundant demand in urban population have spurred the revenue growth.

  • Asia Pacific is a potentially profitable luxury furniture market. The revenue potential has been high especially in China.

  • The Middle East is anticipated to witness sizable growth opportunities during the forecast period. The expansion will be underpinned by rise in demand in the hospitality sector.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=10688

Luxury Furniture Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Heritage Home Group LLC., Giovanni Visentin srl, Turri S.r.l, Iola Furniture Ltd, Cassina S.p.A, Muebles Pico, and Nella Vetrina.

Luxury Furniture Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

  • Material

  • End-use

  • Distribution Channel

 Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • MEA

  • South America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • France

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR

Outdoor Furniture Market - The outdoor furniture market accounted over US$ 17 Bn in 2020, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value during the forecast

Online Home Decor Market - The online home decor market accounted for US$ 151.1 Mn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period

Kids Furniture Market - The kids furniture market is estimated to exceed US$ 109 Bn in 2019, and expand at a CAGR of ~6% in terms of value during the forecast period

Online Premium Home Improvement Market - The North America online premium home improvement market is expected to cross value of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

Premium Range High Chair Market - The global premium range high chair market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 368.2 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031

Midrange High Chair Market - The global midrange high chair market is expected to cross the value of US$ 661.2 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031

Outdoor Structures & Beach Chair/Camping Chair Market - North America outdoor structures & beach chair/camping chair market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 3 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period

Luxury Hotels Market - luxury hotels market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 304.6 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-furniture-market-to-exceed-us-38-9-billion-by-2031-tmr-study-301573150.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Valley faith leaders raise concerns about Pride Night at Fresno zoo

    Faith, city and county leaders met at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno on Wednesday to publicly oppose the family-friendly Pride Night scheduled at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this week.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.