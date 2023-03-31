U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Luxury Handbag Demand Rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031; Leather Material Segment Accounted for Major Share in 2022 - TMR Market Statistics

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR research, the global luxury handbag industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, March 31, 2023, Press release picture

The extensive market survey conducted by the expert team throws light on the growth trajectory of the luxury handbag market. Various parameters such as growth drivers, competitive landscape, company profile, market segmentation, and regional dynamics are included in the report. Insights into the industry assist players to formulate growth strategies and take appropriate business decisions.

Luxury handbags are popular among millennials and Gen-Z due to their fashion craze. Luxury bands are more expensive than the local brands due to their uniqueness and style quotient. Rise in consciousness about dressing has led to surge in demand for luxury fashion accessories such as handbags. These factors are expected to propel the global luxury handbag market.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Luxury Handbag Industry: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31271

Luxury Handbag Market: Key Growth Drivers

Increase in Awareness about Beauty and Fashion: Increase in population of working women has led to an inclination toward luxury items to look presentable and classy. Trending luxury brands have penetrated the fashion industry and gained popularity among the working class. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries is fueling global business.

Social Media Influence to Boost Sales of Luxury Handbags: Social media platforms has created a fascination among the youth to make purchases as posted by influencers. The race to adopt luxury products as showcased by the celebrities on social media has opened new avenues for the luxury handbag market. Moreover, the need to look stylish and elegant by flaunting luxury brands is projected to augment the global industry.

Key Findings of Luxury Handbag Market

Handbags and Backpacks Anticipated to Gain Popularity: Handbags have become popular among women due to their classy appearance. Availability of handbags in a range of varieties such as satchel, slings, totes, hobos, and duffle is likely to drive sales. In addition, men and women prefer backpacks, wallets, laptop bags, and other luxury handbag products.

Leather Bags Segment to Witness Exponential Growth: Leather bags reflect style and luxury. Leather is never out of fashion and is apt for various purposes. Thus, demand for leather bags is high, especially in urban areas. Cotton, nylon, and synthetic bags are mostly used for regular purposes.

Online Distribution Channel to Witness Robust Growth: Online sales have gained momentum owing to the availability of a range of luxury bags on company websites. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, online sales have increased as consumers can have a look at various brands online. Concurrently, discounts and offers grab consumer attention and ultimately increase sales.

Share Your Exact Requirements with Us So We Can Provide the Best Solution

Luxury Handbag Market: Regional Dynamics

The market in North America is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to wide availability of manufacturing capacities in the region. North America is home to various brands, which has augmented business growth. Furthermore, leading players are involved in producing novel products with added style quotient according to the current trends. The efforts to increase the online and offline sales of luxury handbags has created lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant expansion due to rise in working women population in countries such as China and India. Additionally, extensive digital exposure has led to significant market growth.

Luxury Handbag Market: Competitive Landscape

Major participants are keen on expanding product portfolio to stand out in the market. Research and development activities conducted by key manufacturers has led to emergence of novel brands and products, which have captured the attention of the fashion industry. Consequently, the concept of launching products suitable for particular seasons in alignment with the fashion trends has gained traction. Online promotions and marketing strategies adopted by the companies play an important role in creating product awareness. Innovative colors, shapes, and sizes of style accessories has acquired consumer attention, which in turn is likely to propel the luxury handbag market.

Key Points from TOC:

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Standards & Regulations

5.5. Technical Overview

5.6. Key Market Indicators

5.7. Raw Material Analysis

5.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.10. Value Chain Analysis

5.11. Regulatory Framework

5.12. Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.12.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

5.12.2. Market Volume Projections (Thousand Units)

TOC Continued……

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Luxury Handbag Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=31271<>

Some of the renowned players active in the global market are:

  • Tapestry, Inc, (Coach, Inc.)

  • Furla S.p.A

  • Loeffler Randall

  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.

  • Macy's Inc

  • GANNI A/S

  • MILLY NY

  • Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Armani)

  • PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein)

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group)

Luxury Handbag Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Handbags

  • Shoulder Bags

  • Satchel Bags

  • Handheld Bags

  • Sling Bags

  • Tote Bags

  • Hobo Bags

  • Others (duffle bags, fanny/waist packs, etc.)

Material

  • Cotton Leather

  • Nylon

  • Synthetic

End-user

  • Men

  • Women

Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Company owned Websites

  • E-commerce Websites

  • Offline

  • Supermarket/Hypermarkets

  • Specialty Stores

  • Others (small retailers, etc.)

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Market For Fly Repellent

Self-Tanning Industry Statistics

Disposable Toilet Seat Cover Manufacturers

Demand for Wipes in Personal Care Sector Boost Market Growth

Key Developments in North America Home Storage Business

Drainage System Market Outlook 2031

Mirrors Segment Dominated North America Bathroom Furniture Market

Market Size of Surface Water Sports Equipment

Expansion in E-commerce Sector Drives North America Rocking Chairs and Adirondack Chairs Market

Rise in Investment in Unique Coins Fueling Coin Collection Industry Size

Regional Outlook of Baby and Toddler Feeding Products & Accessories Industry

Rise in Popularity of Outdoor Sports Augmenting Equestrian Apparel Industry Size

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746935/Luxury-Handbag-Demand-Rising-at-a-CAGR-of-61-from-2023-to-2031-Leather-Material-Segment-Accounted-for-Major-Share-in-2022--TMR-Market-Statistics

