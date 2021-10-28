Luxury Handbags Market Size to grow by USD 16.90 Bn | Design And Material Innovation Leading To Product Premiumization to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the luxury handbags market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 16.90 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The design and material innovation leading to product premiumization and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The luxury handbags market report is segmented by distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury handbags in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
Burberry Group Plc
CHANEL Ltd.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Hermes International
Luxury Handbags Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 16.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Italy, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
