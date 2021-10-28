U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.25
    +64.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.40
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.52 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7010
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,505.16
    +1,676.66 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.21
    -16.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.09
    -28.18 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Luxury Handbags Market Size to grow by USD 16.90 Bn | Design And Material Innovation Leading To Product Premiumization to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the luxury handbags market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 16.90 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The design and material innovation leading to product premiumization and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report Now!

The luxury handbags market report is segmented by distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Italy are the key markets for luxury handbags in Europe.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional growth.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Burberry Group Plc

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • Dolce & Gabbana Srl

  • Hermes International

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Leather Handbags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tote Bags Market by Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Handbags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.60%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Italy, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Burberry Group Plc, CHANEL Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Hermes International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-handbags-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-90-bn--design-and-material-innovation-leading-to-product-premiumization-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301410332.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding. Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Shell ups CO2 reduction targets as profits fall below $4.1bn

    New carbon targets leave out the bulk of greenhouse emissions from the business, however, which are released when customers burn fuel.

  • Shell Reports Big Profit Miss in Third Quarter

    Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports a big miss for the third quarter. Adjusted profit for the Anglo-Dutch oil company came in at $4.13 billion which was below the average estimate of $5.4 billion. The miss comes only a day after an activist hedge fund went on the attack. Bloomberg’s Will Kennedy reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • LendingClub Corp (LC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 27, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to the LendingClub's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    TDOC earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.