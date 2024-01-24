Luxury, history and river views: The 10 most expensive Peoria County homes sold in 2023

The most expensive Peoria County homes sold in 2023 were priced from $1.25 million to $825,000. They included many luxurious features, including high end finishes, beautifully landscaped lot or acreage, and some had river views. Here's the list.

$1.25 million

13007 N. Georgetown Road, Dunlap

This property at 13007 N. Georgetowne Road in Dunlap was the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in 2023.

Sold May 26, 2023, the home has four bedrooms and four baths in 7,422 square feet of interior space. Built in 1998, the two-story brick home has a classic design and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.

$1.23 million

20305 N. Blue Ridge Road, Chillicothe

This home at 20305 N. Blue Ridge Rd. in Chillicothe was the most expensive Peoria County residence sold in June 2023.

Sold on June 30, 2023, the home has three bedrooms and four baths in 2,124 square feet of interior space. Built in 2000, the house sits on 140 acres of timber and tillable land. The property has several trails and clearings and a creek, along with a 36-by-36-foot outbuilding with electricity. The home has an open and bright interior with knotty pine ceilings and red oak flooring. The great room has a wall of windows and flows into the kitchen, which is outfitted with granite countertops and high-end appliances. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath. The lower level is ready to be finished.

$1.2 million

24622 W. Korth Road, Elmwood

This home at 24622 W. Korth Rd. in Elmwood was the second most expensive Peoria County residence sold in June 2023.

Sold on June 16, 2023, the house has three bedrooms and three baths in 1,700 square feet of interior space. Built in 2001, the home sits on 138 acres and has an oversized garage with a full bathroom and heated floors.

$1.2 million

12800 N. Woodland Ridge Drive, Dunlap

This home at 12800 N. Woodland Ridge Dr. in Dunlap was the third most expensive Peoria County residence sold in June 2023.

Sold on June 5, 2023, the house has five bedrooms and five baths in 7,540 square feet of interior space. Built in 2007, the home is on more than five acres on a cul-de-sac adjacent to Kickapoo Creek. The interior of the home has beamed ceilings and arched doorways. A special pantry holds the wine collection, and another pantry holds appliances. The kitchen, which has has a multi-level curved island, flows into a seating area with a fireplace and a plant-filled solarium. The great room has a stone-clad fireplace and large windows. The master bedroom suite has an enormous bathroom with tons of storage in built-in cabinets. Downstairs there is a theater room and rec room, along with a built-in bar. Outside, there is a four-car garage, a patio with a hot tub, outdoor shower, and lush landscaping complete with a water feature.

$1.15 million

2306 E. Bishop Ave., Peoria

This home at 2306 E. Bishop Avenue in Peoria was the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in the month of August.

Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, the home has six bedrooms and seven baths in 6,000 square feet of interior space. The home is on a double wooded lot overlooking Peoria Country Club and is near scenic Grandview Drive. Period and modern finishes blend beautifully in this home, which was built in 1951. The home has multiple fireplaces and pegged oak flooring in many rooms. An updated kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and white marble countertops. The master bedroom has an oversized whirlpool tub, separate shower and two sinks. The finished basement has a playroom and the large backyard has a patio and giant play set.

$1.08 million

4837 N. Grandview Drive, Peoria Heights

This home at 4837 N. Grandview Dr. in Peoria Heights was the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in November 2023.

Sold on Nov. 8, 2023, 4837 N. Grandview Drive has five bedrooms and five baths in 5,040 square feet of interior space. Built in 1950, the home has views of the Illinois River. The home has large rooms and an open layout. The kitchen has white cabinets and countertops, an island and access to the patio. Many of the bedrooms are beneath the sloping roof, providing interesting ceilings. The master bedroom suite has a private bath with a jacuzzi tub and a bidet, along with a walk-in closet. Outside is a large, multi-level patio and in-ground swimming pool.

$1.018 million

11228 N. Stone Creek Drive, Dunlap

This home at 11228 N. Stone Creek Drive in Dunlap is the most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in July 2023.

Sold July 11, 2023, 11228 N. Stone Creek Drive has five bedrooms and seven baths in 6,620 square feet of interior space. Built in 2011, the home has a flowing layout, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The vaulted great room has a fireplace, hardwood floors and a view of the wooded yard. The uniquely finished kitchen has curved cabinets and unusual hardware. The master bedroom suite has a private balcony, fireplace and a bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Each of the remaining bedrooms has their own bathroom and walk-in closets. The walk-out basement has a full bar, sound system, theater room and exercise room. Outside there is a heated in-ground saltwater pool and sauna.

$950,000

1124 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Dunlap

This home at 1124 W. Cedar Hills Dr. in Dunlap was the most expensive Peoria County residence sold in May 2023.

Sold on May 24, 2023, the home has six bedrooms and five baths in 7,143 square feet of interior space. Built in 2000, the brick home sits on 11 acres of timber. A pillared, huge front porch welcomes visitors into an elegant foyer with dual curving staircases leading to the upper level. The home has an open layout with lots of light. The kitchen has a large island for meal prep or casual dining. The lower level has a guest room, a movie theater, a full bar, a large game room and a daylight-filled family room with doors leading to the backyard. Outside, there is a large in-ground pool surrounded by a stone patio and professional landscaping.

$865,000

4413 N. Miller Ave., Peoria Heights

This home at 4413 N. Miller Avenue in Peoria Heights was the second most expensive residence sold in Peoria County in the month of August.

Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, this home has three bedrooms and three baths in 2,643 square feet of interior space. Built in 2014, the home is a short walk from scenic Grandview Drive. The home has great room with wooden beams and a fireplace and whitewashed wood flooring. French doors open onto a small first-floor office nook while another set of French doors open on to a deck. The white kitchen opens on to a dining area which is adjacent to a covered deck. The master bathroom has a free-standing soaking tub and a separate shower, and a large vanity with seating and two sinks. The room also has a large walk in closet and access to an outdoor deck. The backyard is landscaped to create privacy.

$825,000

3023 W. Pilgrims Way, Peoria

This home at 3023 W. Pilgrim's Way in Peoria was the fourth most expensive Peoria County residence sold in June 2023.

Sold on June 20, 2023, this home has five bedrooms and five baths in 5,155 square feet of interior space. Built in 2007, the home has a bright, open layout with arched doorways and beamed ceilings. The large, open kitchen has a butler’s pantry and a breakfast bay. A screened porch provides a mosquito-free, summertime hideaway. A finished daylight basement has a bar, a second kitchen, along with a family room and a workout room. Outside, there is a tiered patio, pergola, fire pit and mature trees.

