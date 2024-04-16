Luxury home on 2 acres in Aurora with modern upgrades sells for $1.8M. See inside

House for sale.

Two properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

One property here in Aurora sold for $1,850,000.

220 Southwick Ln, Aurora, $1,850,000

765 River Run Rd, Aurora, $563,060

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Southwick Lane was built in 1991 on a 2.08-acre lot. At 8,007 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Located in the Barrington community of Aurora, this home has been redone from top to bottom, complete with high end fixtures throughout, the listing notes. If the curb appeal is any indication of what to expect inside, the expectation bodes well when greeted with a gated entrance and large circular driveway.

The listing states that there is wide-planked pecan hardwood flooring on the main floor. The two-story great room features a wall of windows and and sliding door access to the wrap around deck with views of the seventh fairway. There's also an accent wall with a double-sided fireplace, the other side facing kitchen breakfast nook.

Also in the kitchen, there are stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating for four. As seen in photos, the butler's pantry leaves nothing to be desired with lots of storage and an additional refrigerator. The formal dining is located off the kitchen.

The primary suite resides on the main floor featuring a spacious bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, an en suite bathroom with separate vanities, a soaking tub and a massive "two-person" shower. The bathroom has a door with access to a private patio. There are also "dual walk-in closets including an oversized dressing room with a fireplace," the listing notes.

From photos, the top floor is finished and can serve as a hang out area with room for a sectional sofa and a billiard table.

On the finished lower level, there's a rec room with room for a billiard table, a work out area, a media room with a fireplace, and second kitchen with two bars, a dining area and wine rack. There's also walk out access to the patio and water feature.

Outside there's a large patio with ample room to entertain, with part of it covered by the wrap around deck above. From photos, a garden area with a pergola and fountain can also be seen. The listing states that the yard is made up of a little over two acres, which is rare in the Barrington community.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Alliance

parcel 01-057-00-00-003-001, to Heppe Andrew, $0

Atwater

668 St Rt 183, Allen Joshua D @6 to Allen Seth Allen & Gabriella (J&S) & Seth T E, $229,167

1398 St Rt 183, Stump Kimberly S (Trustee) to Lint Joshua & Kaylee (J&S), $289,900

Aurora

245 Pioneer Tl, Harbaugh Dale V & Catherine R (Trustees) to Lennon Thomas F & Kim L (J&S), $292,000

220 Southwick Ln, Long Matthew S & Larissa J (J&S) to Wong Michelle (Trustee), $1,850,000

765 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Krishnamurthy Devaraja Chitta & Bharathi (J&S), $563,060

1091 Lloyd, Randazzo Matthew J to Watson Christopher, $174,000

33 Eggleston, Pinter James E & Debra A (J&S) to Rushing Jimmie Jr & Michelle Diane Hagen (J&S), $385,000

2081 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Brecksville

parcel 23-018-00-00-005-005 Sheldon Rd, Kukul Nicholas A to Bockmuller Jeremy A & Katie N (J&S), $121,660

Deerfield

2395 Alliance, Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee) to Stewart Jeffry (Succ Trustee), $0

Garrettsville

parcel 25-048-02-00-007-003 Nicholson Rd, George Barbara J & Geoffrey A Crump to Bostic Land Co LLC, $119,388

parcel 20-033-00-00-059-000 St Rt 82, Miller Larry M & Rachel A (J&S) to Miller Marlin Ray & Susan A & Owen M & Kristine (J&S), $500,000

Kent

223 Maple, Phipps Ralph E & Cynthia A (J&S) to Erdogan Recep, $132,500

1714 Tallmadge, Weaver Aaron S & Angela K (J&S) to Myers Nathan D & Jennifer R (J&S), $415,700

Mantua

4545 Orchard, Zoller Ralph W II & Angela K (J&S) to Stamm Contracting Company Inc, $125,000

4118 Mennonite Rd, Lieberth David P & Kristin M (J&S) to Taylor Timothy J, $89,500

Mogadore

3965 Warner, Sells Krystal to Sipos Carolyn, $155,000

632 Etter, Gilbert Lyn to Gerring Brothers Properties LLC, $129,250

Ravenna

1253 Diamond S, Simpson William E to Quality First Investments LLC, $120,000

1064 Williams, Swigart Scott to Vierstra Gary D & Joseph Mason (J&S), $150,000

2967 Polly, Matta Rebecca M to Curran Kaitilyn M, $129,700

5419 Camp Rd, Heath Patricia & Patricia C to Padilla Jaime J & Sofia Monarrez (J&S), $324,900

2572 Wintergreen Ln, Ake Mary S to Dehoff Alexander, $264,900

Rootstown

4233 Sabin, Gaugh Justin L & Erin T (J&S) to Dang Thang & Holly (J&S), $164,900

3581 Hanover, Lange Kirk E & Lisa D (J&S) to Howell Janet R, $174,000

Streetsboro

764 Fronek Rd, Howard Natasha Htta Natasha L Sowell to Loganecker Zachary & Olivia (J&S), $300,000

2757 Elton, Rose Gregory M & Elizabeth A (J&S) to Nelson William Ray Jr & Elizabeth Elston (J&S), $210,000

