Luxury Hospitality Conference on Trends and Innovation

·3 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 10th INSPIRE conference on luxury hospitality at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. The two-day event is focused on trends and innovations to build your business and grow your network. Meet luxury hospitality owners, investors, operators, developers, designers and executives and expand your circle of influence.

Ellis O&#39;Connor and Andrea Werbel at INSPIRE Miami
Ellis O'Connor and Andrea Werbel at INSPIRE Miami

Agenda topics not to miss are:

  • Brand Culture and Deliverability Profitability

  • Building Back Smarter - the Case for a Real-Time Customer Journey View

  • F&B ROI - has the Game Changed Post COVID?

  • 2022 Economic & Investment Outlook

  • Navigating the Current Global Supply Chain Challenges

  • Fast-Tracked Technology Still Relevant in the New World

  • Overcoming the Talent Crisis: Strategies to Build your Workforce

  • Interview: Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation

  • Understanding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Luxury Hospitality

  • Redefining Brands for a next-gen market

  • ESG progress: is this Our Chance to Reset?

Choose your ticket based on what is important to you. The VIP Pass allows full access to all sessions in person and online with power networking, industry showcase, VIP reception and lounge, breakfast, lunch and refreshments during the day, a swag bag, preferred room rate and a free one-year membership to the ILHA. The regular pass includes all of that without the F&B.

Your choice, register now to receive an early bird discount.

The ILHA will be partnering with The House Label, which has over 15 years of experience creating uniforms, branded paper goods, and private label products to elevate a property's image. Their factory direct relationships ensure high-quality products that are well-designed and cost-effective, while offering convenience and overall brand consistency.

Cracking the Direct Booking Code - Make Your Hotel More Profitable, is the next webinar in the ILHA's ongoing webinar series on the recovery of luxury hotels. The webinar is brought to you by Booking Success, and Alexander Galarraga, lead strategist at Booking Success will explore why most hotels fail at generating profitable direct bookings while an "elite few" are driving most bookings directly.

Learn how to re envision your strategy and generate higher ADR bookings at a fraction of the cost of OTA Commissions here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com, hospitality and travel forum, ILHA Facebook, ILHA Instagram, ILHA Twitter, ILHA YouTube

