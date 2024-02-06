Luxury hotel CitizenM checks in at West Seventh and Colorado streets in downtown Austin

The 17-story CitizenM hotel has made its debut in downtown Austin, adding 344 guest rooms to the market.

Austin's central business district gained another 344 hotel rooms with last week's debut of the CitizenM Austin Downtown.

Billed as offering "affordable luxury" and with room rates starting at $199 a night, the 17-story hotel at West Seventh and Colorado streets is Austin's first CitizenM property. It adds to downtown's expanding hotel base, as the hospitality industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

The 344-room hotel was developed by Turnbridge Equities, known locally for its role in the upscale mixed-use Music Lane project on Austin's South Congress Avenue. Turnbridge is a New York-based real estate investment and development firm with offices in several cities, including Austin. Local developers Clark Lyda and Austin Pfiester were minority partners in the Music Lane project.

The first CitizenM opened at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in 2008. As of January, there were 34 CitizenM hotels in 21 cities. Along with Austin, they include: London; Glasgow; Amsterdam; Rotterdam; Paris; Copenhagen; Rome; Zurich; Geneva; New York; Los Angeles; Miami; Boston; Seattle; San Francisco; Washington D.C.; Chicago; Menlo Park; Taipei; and Kuala Lumpur.

The 17-story CitizenM hotel has made its debut in downtown Austin, adding 344 guest rooms to the market.

