Luxury hotel set to open outside Rehoboth Beach this summer

The four-story, 114-room Cambria Hotel is set to open this summer outside Rehoboth Beach.

The "upscale" hotel, as it's described in marketing releases, is being built on Hood Road, off Route 24 just west of Coastal Highway. Situated between Artisans' Bank and the Seaglass community, Cambria's multicolored facade makes it easy for passersby to notice.

The hotel will contain a 3,800-square-foot meeting and event space, a "business center" and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, poolside cabanas, a tiki bar and fire pits, as well as the on-site Veranda Restaurant and Bar.

Construction on Cambria Hotel, at 17222 Hood Road outside Rehoboth Beach, is nearing completion.

Cambria Hotels, a Choice Hotels product, are "rapidly expanding" in the U.S., a news release said. About 60 are open and as many more are in the works. The Rehoboth Cambria Hotel was developed by Tauhid Islam of Pinnacle Hospitality Group, a partner in Cambria Hotel Ocean City — Bayfront.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

