Luxury kitchen designer Harvey Jones on brink of administration

Luxury kitchen company Harvey Jones is facing collapse unless it secures emergency funding, as the business said it was preparing to appoint administrators.

The London-based business has lined up insolvency experts at Interpath, with talks underway to secure a last-ditch deal with potential new investors.

Having filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, Harvey Jones’ management is now in a race to raise cash or find a buyer.

Founded in 1977, Harvey Jones kitchens are made entirely by hand in Cambridgeshire, with some of its products costing tens of thousands of pounds.

Overall, the company runs 28 showrooms across the UK and claims to have created more than 15,000 kitchens since its launch.

Its accounts for the last financial year are currently overdue, although its struggles represent growing turmoil across the sector as kitchen suppliers battle soaring costs.

Mereway Kitchens – which supplied retailers such as John Lewis – was rescued for £500,000 last August but has since collapsed again into administration.

Harvey Jones’ potential administration comes less than two years after the company changed ownership in a management buyout.

Its accounts for 2021 reveal pre-tax profits of £1.3m on sales of £19.3m, with the company employing 115 workers.

It is understood that a takeover remains a possibility, as rival supplier Naked Kitchens has approached Harvey Jones’ bosses about buying the business.

A spokesman for Harvey Jones said: “We are reviewing options to restructure the business on a sustainable basis, including discussions with key stakeholders and potential new investors.

“We have filed court documents that will protect the business while these discussions remain ongoing, to allow us time to reach a successful conclusion, to enable us to achieve our growth plans for 2024.”

Harvey Jones’ showrooms, which are located in the likes of London, Bath and Birmingham, remain open and the company is continuing to trade.

