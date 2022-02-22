U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.00
    -63.50 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,597.00
    -410.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,687.25
    -308.75 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.50
    -30.10 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    +4.21 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    +0.1610 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,965.79
    -2,281.31 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.86
    -95.92 (-10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.29
    -68.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Luxury Lingerie Market Growth Status and Outlook 2022-2028 | Demand by Top Players, Regional Trends, Industry Segments | Challenges and Opportunities

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

PVH, Hanesbrands, Triumph, Jockey, Vivien, Calida

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Luxury Lingerie Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Luxury Lingerie. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Luxury Lingerie industry.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Luxury Lingerie will have significant change from previous year. According to our researcher latest study, the global Luxury Lingerie market size is USD 10430 million in 2021. The global Luxury Lingerie market size will reach USD 18970 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20229414

The Major Players in the Luxury Lingerie Market Are:

  • PVH

  • Hanesbrands

  • Fruit of the Loom

  • Aimer

  • Fast Retailing

  • Triumph

  • Huijie

  • Jockey International

  • Wacoal Holdings

  • Cosmo-lady

  • Gunze

  • Embry Form

  • Calida

  • Oleno Group

  • Vivien

  • Tutuanna

  • Sunny Group

  • Miiow

  • GUJIN

  • Hop Lun

  • BYC

  • Sunflora

  • Good People

  • P.H. Garment

  • SBW

The report examines the Luxury Lingerie market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Luxury Lingerie Market types split into:

  • Bra

  • Knickers & Panties

  • Lounge Wear

  • Shape Wear

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Luxury Lingerie Market applications, includes:

  • Female

  • Male

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20229414

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Luxury Lingerie by Company

4 World Historic Review for Luxury Lingerie by Geographic Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Luxury Lingerie by Geographic Region

13 Key Players Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

Reasons to Buy Luxury Lingerie Market Report:

  1. The new players in the Luxury Lingerie Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

  2. The key technologies that could impact the global Luxury Lingerie market have been covered in detail.

  3. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

  4. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.

  5. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Luxury Lingerie Market.

  6. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Purchase this Report (Price 3660 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20229414


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow futures sink nearly 500 points as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were headed sharply lower Monday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets W

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold led a broad rally in commodities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wra

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures climbed, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he earlier recognized as independent.

  • Does the Post-Earnings Sell-Off Make DraftKings Stock a Bad Bet?

    Shares of the online sports gaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) took a massive hit following the company's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results. This leaves investors having to decide whether DraftKings has become a great bargain or whether worsening losses make the leisure stock a lousy bet. In the fourth quarter of 2021, DraftKings brought in revenue of $473 million, a level that rose 47% year over year.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".