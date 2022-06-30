Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 Mn | Europe to emerge as key market | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury massage chair market size is expected to increase by USD 242.01 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.35% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period. The report highlights Europe as the key market for luxury massage chairs. The high awareness of the potential applications of massaging in Central and Eastern Europe are driving the demand for luxury massage chairs in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Massage Chair Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Our Report Sample for additional highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics about the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global luxury massage chair market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of multiple established players and a wide array of products that make it intensely competitive. The vendors are competing based on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety and are adopting different strategies to increase their market share.

Growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Get more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth. Read Our Report Sample

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global luxury massage chair market is segmented as below:

End-user

The demand for luxury massage chairs from the residential end-users will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the privacy offered by luxury massage chairs during therapies at home. Also, a large number of individuals do not feel comfortable in the massage sessions at massage parlors due to safety concerns. These factors are increasing the adoption of luxury massage chairs among residential end-users.

Distribution channel

The offline distribution channel segment will account for the maximum sales during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to business expansion and the rising number of organized retail stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores.

Geography

Europe will emerge as the key market for vendors operating in the market. About 37% of the market growth is expected to originate from the region. Factors such as new product launches and increasing consumer spending on convenience products such as luxury massage chairs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The global luxury massage chair market report covers the following areas:

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist global luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the global luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global luxury massage chair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global luxury massage chair market vendors

Related Reports

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 242.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AJX. Inc

11.4 Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

11.5 Family Inada Co. Ltd.

11.6 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

11.7 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Medical Breakthrough

11.9 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

11.10 OTA World LLC

11.11 Panasonic Corp.

11.12 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-massage-chair-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-242-01-mn--europe-to-emerge-as-key-market--technavio-301576975.html

SOURCE Technavio