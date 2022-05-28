U.S. markets closed

Luxury Massage Chair Market size to grow by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025|Evolving Opportunities with AJX. Inc & Johnson Health Tech Inc |Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury massage chair market size is set to grow by USD 242.01 million from 2020 to 2025 at a  CAGR of  3.25% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the luxury massage chair market as a part of the global leisure products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the luxury massage chair market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Luxury Massage Chair Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Download a  Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Luxury Massage Chair Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025:  Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The luxury massage chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on online distribution channels, online marketing, and branding of their products to compete in the market.  AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

  • AJX. Inc - The company offers luxury massage chairs with model numbers such as LM-6800 and LM-6800S.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges 

The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions, the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the impact of the covid-19 pandemic may impede market growth.

Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Distribution channel

  • Market Landscape

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Global luxury massage chair market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist global luxury massage chair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the global luxury massage chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global luxury massage chair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global luxury massage chair market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The electric massager market share is expected to increase by USD 6.38 trillion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. Download a sample now!

  • The luxury chandeliers market share is expected to increase by USD 992.87 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 242.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.35

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AJX. Inc

  • 11.4 Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Family Inada Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • 11.7 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Medical Breakthrough

  • 11.9 OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

  • 11.10 OTA World LLC

  • 11.11 Panasonic Corp.

  • 11.12 Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-massage-chair-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-242-01-million-from-2020-to-2025evolving-opportunities-with--ajx-inc--johnson-health-tech-inc-technavio-301555804.html

SOURCE Technavio

