New Luxury Ocean Safari from Grand Velas Los Cabos Features One-On-One Marine Environment Education, Open Ocean Safari on a Private Yacht & More

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos resort is offering a new Luxury Ocean Safari in partnership with worldwide ocean and shark diving expert Alex Schmidt Márquez of Alex Sharks Expeditions. On a four- or six-hour open ocean safari aboard the resort's 55-ft private Azimut yacht, Schmidt Marquez and other local accredited biologists educate guests on marine conservation and the diversity of animals found off Baja California Sur. During the experience, guests also can snorkel with different types of marine life such as Mobula rays, whales, dolphins, local fish, and of course sharks.

As part of the Luxury Ocean Safari, travelers can opt for a four-hour open ocean safari off Cabo in the Sea of Cortez or a six-hour open safari in the Ventana Bay, south of La Paz. The expedition begins with a pre-trip consultation with Schmidt Márquez who educates guests on local marine life and their biology, behavior, and conservation. He'll provide guests with all the necessary information for a successful expedition including training for a successful snorkel and recommendations according to personal needs. Once the yacht has departed, guests can enjoy a leisurely cruise as the team actively searches for marine life. Passengers will then participate in a guided snorkeling tour for a chance to get an up-close encounter with marine wildlife in their natural habitat.

The new Luxury Ocean Safari complements robust sustainability initiatives on property. Awarded for its work, the resort became Blue Flag certified this year. To be eligible for the accolade, the resort was evaluated against a series of rigorous environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria. The resort also follows the protocols for Sea Turtle nesting in accordance with the Department of Ecology and Environment. In complement with the Blue Flag and other current sustainability initiatives, the resort offers environmental education activities for children. Topics covered range from the marine mammals of Baja California Sur and recycling to the conservation of marine life and care of the ocean.

The Alex Sharks Ocean Expedition starts at $4,700 USD for up to 6 people. Participants must be a minimum of 5 years of age. Nightly rates are additional and start at $826 per person per night in double occupancy for the Ambassador Ocean Suites. Gourmet meals, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, nightly entertainment, taxes, gratuity, and more are also included in the resort's nightly rate. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://loscabos.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos in Mexico offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views infusing every area of the resort. Honored as the #1 luxury resort in Mexico and the #8 worldwide in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, the beachfront property features 307 ocean view suites, inclusive of 6 Wellness Suites, all over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools. Grand Velas Los Cabos features seven gourmet restaurants led by top chefs, including two-star Michelin chef Sidney Schutte. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 26,152 sq. ft. Convention Center; 35,000 sq. ft. SE Spa with Water Ceremony facilities; gallery of contemporary art; and pool & beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are three swimming pools, a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers; recreational activities program; separate Teens' and Kids' Club facilities; 24-hour personal concierge service; Baby Concierge; and 24-hour in-suite service. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com .

