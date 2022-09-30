U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,382.93
    -54.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

New Luxury Ocean Safari from Grand Velas Los Cabos Features One-On-One Marine Environment Education, Open Ocean Safari on a Private Yacht & More

KWE Partners
·4 min read

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos resort is offering a new Luxury Ocean Safari in partnership with worldwide ocean and shark diving expert Alex Schmidt Márquez of Alex Sharks Expeditions. On a four- or six-hour open ocean safari aboard the resort's 55-ft private Azimut yacht, Schmidt Marquez and other local accredited biologists educate guests on marine conservation and the diversity of animals found off Baja California Sur. During the experience, guests also can snorkel with different types of marine life such as Mobula rays, whales, dolphins, local fish, and of course sharks.

KWE Partners, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture
KWE Partners, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture

As part of the Luxury Ocean Safari, travelers can opt for a four-hour open ocean safari off Cabo in the Sea of Cortez or a six-hour open safari in the Ventana Bay, south of La Paz. The expedition begins with a pre-trip consultation with Schmidt Márquez who educates guests on local marine life and their biology, behavior, and conservation. He'll provide guests with all the necessary information for a successful expedition including training for a successful snorkel and recommendations according to personal needs. Once the yacht has departed, guests can enjoy a leisurely cruise as the team actively searches for marine life. Passengers will then participate in a guided snorkeling tour for a chance to get an up-close encounter with marine wildlife in their natural habitat.

The new Luxury Ocean Safari complements robust sustainability initiatives on property. Awarded for its work, the resort became Blue Flag certified this year. To be eligible for the accolade, the resort was evaluated against a series of rigorous environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria. The resort also follows the protocols for Sea Turtle nesting in accordance with the Department of Ecology and Environment. In complement with the Blue Flag and other current sustainability initiatives, the resort offers environmental education activities for children. Topics covered range from the marine mammals of Baja California Sur and recycling to the conservation of marine life and care of the ocean.

KWE Partners, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture
KWE Partners, Friday, September 30, 2022, Press release picture

The Alex Sharks Ocean Expedition starts at $4,700 USD for up to 6 people. Participants must be a minimum of 5 years of age. Nightly rates are additional and start at $826 per person per night in double occupancy for the Ambassador Ocean Suites. Gourmet meals, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, nightly entertainment, taxes, gratuity, and more are also included in the resort's nightly rate. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://loscabos.grandvelas.com/.

Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvlc_safetravel.jpg
Macintosh HD:Users:tmadigan:Desktop:KWE/MLT:Velas:gvlc_safetravel.jpg

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos in Mexico offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views infusing every area of the resort. Honored as the #1 luxury resort in Mexico and the #8 worldwide in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, the beachfront property features 307 ocean view suites, inclusive of 6 Wellness Suites, all over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools. Grand Velas Los Cabos features seven gourmet restaurants led by top chefs, including two-star Michelin chef Sidney Schutte. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 26,152 sq. ft. Convention Center; 35,000 sq. ft. SE Spa with Water Ceremony facilities; gallery of contemporary art; and pool & beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are three swimming pools, a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers; recreational activities program; separate Teens' and Kids' Club facilities; 24-hour personal concierge service; Baby Concierge; and 24-hour in-suite service. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.

###

Media Contact:
Melissa Wisenbaker
KWE Partners
903.520.3493
melissa@kwepr.com

SOURCE: KWE Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718406/New-Luxury-Ocean-Safari-from-Grand-Velas-Los-Cabos-Features-One-On-One-Marine-Environment-Education-Open-Ocean-Safari-on-a-Private-Yacht-More

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: How to Watch the Spellbinding Sequel on Disney+

    The Sanderson sisters return in the sequel to the Halloween classic premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

  • Crypto ETF Outflows Drop 97% as ‘Get-Me-Out’ Rush Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- The money flowing out of crypto-related funds in the third quarter has slowed down, a sign that many bearish investors may have already piled out of the risky asset class.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is F

  • 10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places To Retire on the East Coast

    As inflation soars and the cost of living keeps creeping higher and higher, people looking to retire may find themselves wondering where they can possibly live on a fixed income at this stage of their...

  • State senator warns Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida’s insurance market will likely cost us all

    Early projections estimate Ian will cost Florida’s insurance market between $30 billion and $50 billion at a time when the state’s insurance market is already on life support. The result will be higher costs for all Floridians.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Sank Today

    If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?

  • American Airlines’ upcoming SFO base closure hits resistance

    The closure represents the diminishing presence in the Bay Area of one of the nation's largest airlines.

  • United Airlines to Suspend Operations at JFK at End of October

    Carrier says it was unable to secure a permanent position at JFK, and remained too small to compete at New York airport.

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Is Surging. Is It a Buy or a Sunken Ship?

    Royal Caribbean's business is on track to make a comeback, but that recovery may not translate into stock gains.

  • Your favorite Sanibel hangouts were ground zero of hurricane. A look at some of them

    There was something about Sanibel.

  • Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

    Royal Caribbean cruise line has decided that one policy change made during the pandemic era will stay in place.

  • How Cruise (Not Tesla) Is Leading the Way in Autonomous Driving

    General Motors (NYSE: GM)-owned Cruise is launching its autonomous ride sharing service in Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of 2023, tripling the number of cities where it will have commercial operations.

  • Post-Hurricane Ian: Which Orlando attractions are open now and which are closed?

    Orlando tourists will find a mixed bag of options of what's open after Hurricane Ian's impact on Central Florida. The major storm, which left large swaths of the state devastated, also put the status of many local tourism businesses in a state of flux. Here's a look at a handful of attraction and their current operation policies: Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) website said the parks would undergo a phased reopening Sept. 30 after being closed on Sept. 28-29 for the storm.

  • Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar

    In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound. The sterling/dollar exchange rate – which slumped to a record low this week – has reduced the affordability of the already pricey Golden Gate City for the couple, forcing them to economize on some holiday luxuries. "The exchange rate has been the biggest topic of conversation since we got here," said Jeff Skipper, 50, an electrician.

  • Down 66% From Its Highs, Should You Buy the Dip on This Cruise Stock?

    Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) announced last week that demand for its cruises "remains strong, with bookings significantly outpacing 2019 levels." With its full fleet back in service, Royal Caribbean now looks to make up for lost vacation time. With headwinds still present, can Royal Caribbean fight its way back upstream?

  • Airbnb Hosts Try New Feature to Get Guests Traveling Again: Pickleball

    (Bloomberg) -- Addison Seale manages a luxury Airbnb Inc. listing near Joshua Tree National Park in southern California, a short-term rental market that boomed during the pandemic as people fled cramped cities in search of outdoor space. The house is sleek—a single story, three-bedroom concrete home with a deck, hot tub, small above-ground pool and a striking view of the desert. But to set the home apart from the 1,200 other rentals in the area, Seale, 25, and her fiancé decided against an in-gr

  • Hyatt (H) Expands Footprint in India With New Chandigarh Hotel

    Hyatt Hotels (H) expands its footprint in India with the opening of the Hyatt Centric brand in Chandigarh.

  • Walt Disney Theme Park Rival Unveils Brand New Roller Coaster

    Fans of Disney and Comcast's Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. New theme park rides guarantee to have long lines in the first months, and sometimes the first years, after their opening. Universal Orlando Resort started the ramp up of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016.

  • Why Buying Property in These International Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate can be a great way to generate both long-term equity and short-term rental income. If you're willing to extend your reach a bit on the risk/reward spectrum, buying a property in an...

  • United Airlines to halt service at New York's JFK airport in October

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Friday it will suspend service in late October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK). Earlier this month, United had threatened to take the action if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not grant the air carrier additional flights. United has been flying just twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, the busiest New York-area airport, after resuming service in 2021.