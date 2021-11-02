Luxury Packaging Market To Grow by USD 4.49 bn| Increased Importance of Aesthetically Appealing Packaging to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Packaging Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the luxury packaging market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.49 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increased importance of aesthetically appealing packaging and the rise in demand for luxury products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in the cost of raw materials will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!
The luxury packaging market report is segmented by End-user (Personal and medical care, Food and confectionery, Beverage, and Others), Material (Paperboard, Glass, Plastic, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India will be the key markets for luxury packaging in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities
Some Companies Mentioned
Amcor Plc
Crown Holdings Inc.
DS Smith Plc
Ekol Ofset
GPA Global
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Labels Market by Label Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
High Barrier Packaging Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Jerrycans Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Luxury Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 4.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.54
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Ekol Ofset, GPA Global, HH Deluxe Packaging, International Paper Co., POLLARD GROUP, Progress Packaging Ltd., and WestRock Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-packaging-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-49-bn-increased-importance-of-aesthetically-appealing-packaging-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301411384.html
SOURCE Technavio