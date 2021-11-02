U.S. markets closed

Luxury Packaging Market To Grow by USD 4.49 bn| Increased Importance of Aesthetically Appealing Packaging to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Packaging Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Packaging Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Packaging Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the luxury packaging market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.49 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increased importance of aesthetically appealing packaging and the rise in demand for luxury products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the rise in the cost of raw materials will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The luxury packaging market report is segmented by End-user (Personal and medical care, Food and confectionery, Beverage, and Others), Material (Paperboard, Glass, Plastic, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India will be the key markets for luxury packaging in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Ekol Ofset

  • GPA Global

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Labels Market by Label Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High Barrier Packaging Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Jerrycans Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Ekol Ofset, GPA Global, HH Deluxe Packaging, International Paper Co., POLLARD GROUP, Progress Packaging Ltd., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-packaging-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-49-bn-increased-importance-of-aesthetically-appealing-packaging-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301411384.html

SOURCE Technavio

