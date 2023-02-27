The Luxury Packaging Market is likely to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 5.5% and reach a US$ 17.9 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Soaring Need for Sustainability in Luxury Packaging to Drive Market to a US$ 17.9 Billion Valuation in 2033. The paper & paperboard segment is expected to garner a significant value share by 2023. The United States Luxury Packaging Market is expected to generate an additional US$ 2.4 billion

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The packaging industry has been subject to criticism in recent years owing to its rampant use of plastic and other materials that are not environment-friendly. The luxury packaging market, which is a part of the global industry, was also not spared.



However, according to Future Market Insights (FMI), things are rapidly changing. Premium packaging solutions for luxury products are embracing sustainability as brands are looking to reduce their environmental footprint. Consumers too, are becoming more aware of the potential damage that unsustainable packaging solutions may trigger.

As a result, players in the luxury packaging market are embracing materials such as paper and paperboard. These materials, apart from being environment-friendly, are also ideal for laminations and coatings, which can make them look sophisticated. Luxury packaging companies are also focusing on personalization and customization, which give buyers a sense of exclusivity.

Luxury brands are also turning to premium packaging boxes, cartons, and other types of high-end solutions for enhancing their products’ shelf appeal. Between 2023 and 2033, FMI anticipates rising e-commerce penetration to play a prominent role in accelerating the global market for luxury packaging as well.

Key Takeaways from Luxury Packaging Market

From 2017 to 2022, the worldwide luxury packaging market accelerated at a slow 4.0% CAGR.

The global market for luxury packaging was observed to have a value of US$ 9.8 billion in 2022.

In 2023, the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 10.4 billion .

Between 2023 and 2033, the market is slated to accelerate at a steady 5.5% CAGR.

A US$ 17.9 billion valuation is likely for the market in 2033.

Based on material, paper & paperboard are predicted to dominate the global market with a likely 50% share in 2033.

In terms of product type, FMI expects the boxes & cartons segment to generate a US$ 3.2 billion absolute dollar opportunity.



“Sophisticated packaging makes sure that the products inside stay safe and protected from potential damage. However, that’s not all. It also adds to a product’s value. For luxury brands, premium packaging is also an advertisement platform as consumers are likely to flaunt it.”–Says an FMI Analyst

Who is Winning?

The worldwide market for luxury packaging is quite fragmented. However, despite this fragmentation, several companies have managed to carve niches of their own and dominate proceedings. According to FMI, luxury packaging companies are likely to invest heavily in research & development to make their solutions more competitively priced without compromising on sustainability.

Key players in the global luxury packaging market include Crown Holdings, Inc., International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., DS Smith plc, Stoelzle Glass Group, Ardagh Group S.A., Swiss Packaging LLC, Aptar Group Inc., and Robinson plc. Also, some of the noticeable players in the market are Sunrise Packaging Inc., Fleet Luxury Packaging, GPA Global, Npack Ltd., Neenah Paper, GZ Media, a.s., Burt Rigid Box Inc., and Taylor Box Company.

Luxury Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bioplastics

Paper & Paperboard Corrugated Board Specialty Papers Boxboard/Carton Board Kraft Papers Molded Pulp

Metal

Glass

Fabric

Wood



By Product Type:

Bags

Pouches

Boxes & Cartons

Bottles

Composite Cans



By End Use:

Fashion Accessories & Apparels Watches Jewellery Sunglasses Shoes Perfumes Apparels

Food & Beverages Cookies & Biscuits Chocolates Sweets Alcoholic Beverages

Consumer Goods Flowers Ceramics Glass & Metal Crafts

Consumer Electronics



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Luxury Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ billion) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ billion) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

