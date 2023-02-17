Luxury perfume market size to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025: Driven by an increase in demand from the millennial population - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury perfume market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (women, men, and unisex), Distribution channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)
The luxury perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.20 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.09% according to Technavio.
Luxury perfume market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Luxury perfume market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Amorepacific Group Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.
Burberry Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.
Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.
Coty Inc. - The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.
Luxury perfume market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increase in demand from the millennial population
Replenishing personal grooming
Influential endorsements from celebrities and social media
KEY Challenges –
Competition from products that are available at affordable prices
Counterfeit products available in the market
Increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks
The luxury perfume market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this luxury perfume market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury perfume market between 2021 and 2025
Precise estimation of the size of the luxury perfume market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the luxury perfume market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market vendors
Related Reports:
The deodorants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.19 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (men and women), product (deodorant sprays, roll-on deodorants, sticks and solid deodorants, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The perfume market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and type (deodorant and perfume).
Luxury Perfume Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.20 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)
5.95
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Landscape disruption
10.2 Competitve Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.
11.4 Burberry Group Plc
11.5 Clive Christian Perfume Ltd.
11.6 Coty Inc.
