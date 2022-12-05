U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.40
    +0.47 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0100 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6530
    +2.3820 (+1.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.68
    -152.06 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.03
    -10.19 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Luxury Portfolio International® Assembles Panel of Real Estate Industry Leaders to Discuss 2023 Outlook

·3 min read

This week's "Luxury Hour" event will feature important insights from five of the world's most respected experts

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's in store for luxury real estate brokerages and agents in 2023? That's the focus of a special live webcast taking place this Wednesday, Dec. 7 -- hosted by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) and featuring a cadre of the industry's most prolific leaders.

LPI President Mickey Alam Khan will moderate the hour-long event, which takes place at 11 a.m. EST. LPI is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) – the largest global network of premier locally branded firms. Alam Khan will be joined by Dina Landi, managing partner, Riskin Partners/Village Properties in Santa Barbara, Cali., Mike Pappas, president/CEO, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties in South Florida, Gregory Heym, chief economist, Brown Harris Stevens in New York, Amir Korangy, founder/publisher, The Real Deal, and Liv Baggen, director, global business development, LeadingRE.

The luxury sector of the real estate business went through a two-year period of untrammeled growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as the affluent sought refuge in safer, more spacious locations. That run seems to have slowed down as governments worldwide battle inflation and raise interest rates, having a knock-on effect on mortgage rates and appetite to bid for properties in haste.

"Some say the market is normalizing to pre-pandemic levels, others rationalizing," said Alam Khan. "What is clear is that time on market for listings has grown and the number of offers on properties reduced. While demand continues in a more measured manner and listing price more or less holds, inventory of available luxury homes for sale is still low in key markets across the United States and worldwide. We will be dissecting these factors in an effort to equip agents and their clients with key analysis on how best to proceed as we enter the new year."

Additional topics to be covered by the panelists include:

  • What message is the market sending as 2023 rounds the corner that will impact demand and supply of luxury residential properties?

  • How will agents and brokers have to adjust to the new reality? Are there any recent parallels in time with which current market conditions can be compared?

  • Where are the pockets of growth?

  • What marketing strategy, tactics and tools should luxury brokers and agents now rely on to increase chances of listings acquisitions and sales?

  • Any left-field surprises we can anticipate that may again force the real estate business to change course?

To register, please visit the following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1197482938052057101

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. The network currently comprises 245-plus members in more than 45 countries. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. Last year, network members participated in over 1.2 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from more than 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

Source: Luxury Portfolio International® 
Contact: pr@luxuryportfolio.com

CONTACT:
Israel Kreps
Caroline Underwood
ikreps@krepspr.com
cunderwood@krepspr.com
Kreps PR & Marketing

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-portfolio-international-assembles-panel-of-real-estate-industry-leaders-to-discuss-2023-outlook-301695125.html

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International

Recommended Stories

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Ar

  • Ford, SK On officially break ground on $5.8 billion plant, announce new training center

    The ground has officially been broken (and then some) on Kentucky’s biggest economic development deal to date. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and SK On hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at BlueOval SK Battery Park, the joint venture’s $5.8 billion investment in Glendale, Kentucky. Officially, it was a groundbreaking but there are structures on the property, so the project is actually well past that stage.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Corporate landlords are gobbling up mobile home parks and rapidly driving up rents — here’s why the space is so attractive to them

    Even Warren Buffett has plenty of fingers in the pie.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • OpenDoor Just Cut 18% of Its Staff: Is the Company in Trouble?

    Weakening real estate demand and decelerating home prices have put OpenDoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), the world's largest iBuyer, in a tough position. The company reported discouraging third-quarter financial results, which pushed its stock price down another 20%, putting shares at a total loss of 88% over the past 12 months. In the years since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, short supply, low interest rates, and high real estate demand have sent home prices soaring.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Gasoline Poised to Plunge Past Year-Ago Price

    Gasoline prices have been sliding and look likely to sink further. + The national average price of unleaded gasoline has declined by nearly 10 percent over the past three weeks, to $3.40 per gallon, and is now within five cents of where it was a year ago, according to AAA. + Prices peaked this year in June, at just over $5.00 per gallon, driven by the surging price of crude oil, which at the time exceeded $120 per barrel. Crude has since sunk to about $80 per barrel. + Around 20 states are seein

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.