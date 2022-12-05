Luxury Portfolio International® Assembles Panel of Real Estate Industry Leaders to Discuss 2023 Outlook

This week's "Luxury Hour" event will feature important insights from five of the world's most respected experts

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's in store for luxury real estate brokerages and agents in 2023? That's the focus of a special live webcast taking place this Wednesday, Dec. 7 -- hosted by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) and featuring a cadre of the industry's most prolific leaders.

LPI President Mickey Alam Khan will moderate the hour-long event, which takes place at 11 a.m. EST. LPI is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) – the largest global network of premier locally branded firms. Alam Khan will be joined by Dina Landi, managing partner, Riskin Partners/Village Properties in Santa Barbara, Cali., Mike Pappas, president/CEO, The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties in South Florida, Gregory Heym, chief economist, Brown Harris Stevens in New York, Amir Korangy, founder/publisher, The Real Deal, and Liv Baggen, director, global business development, LeadingRE.

The luxury sector of the real estate business went through a two-year period of untrammeled growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as the affluent sought refuge in safer, more spacious locations. That run seems to have slowed down as governments worldwide battle inflation and raise interest rates, having a knock-on effect on mortgage rates and appetite to bid for properties in haste.

"Some say the market is normalizing to pre-pandemic levels, others rationalizing," said Alam Khan. "What is clear is that time on market for listings has grown and the number of offers on properties reduced. While demand continues in a more measured manner and listing price more or less holds, inventory of available luxury homes for sale is still low in key markets across the United States and worldwide. We will be dissecting these factors in an effort to equip agents and their clients with key analysis on how best to proceed as we enter the new year."

Additional topics to be covered by the panelists include:

What message is the market sending as 2023 rounds the corner that will impact demand and supply of luxury residential properties?

How will agents and brokers have to adjust to the new reality? Are there any recent parallels in time with which current market conditions can be compared?

Where are the pockets of growth?

What marketing strategy, tactics and tools should luxury brokers and agents now rely on to increase chances of listings acquisitions and sales?

Any left-field surprises we can anticipate that may again force the real estate business to change course?

