U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.88 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.51 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2900
    -1.0160 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,944.63
    -15.58 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

A luxury three-bedroom 3D-printed home project in Tampa has been listed at nearly $600,000 — see what it'll be like to live in

Brittany Chang
·4 min read
CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

  • Alquist is partnering with 3D printing construction startup CPH-3D to build a printed home in Tampa, Florida.

  • The 1,521-square-foot pre-construction project has been listed at $599,300.

  • The luxury three-bedroom, two-bathroom home can come with additional printed furniture.

Alquist, a 3D printing construction tech company, has partnered with Tampa, Florida startup CPH-3D (Click, Print, Home) to build the city's first luxury 3D printed concrete home.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

But this isn't just a test run to prove the tech: The 1,521-square-foot pre-construction project has already been listed on Compass at $599,300.

Alquist COBOD BOD2 3D printer
CPH-3D

Source: Compass

And so far, the future home has seen "tremendous" interest, Matt Gibson, the listing agent and the founder of CPH-3D told Insider in an email.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

Alquist has been a budding player in the growing construction tech industry.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. A person is kneeling next to the printer.
Alquist

The startup has built several units throughout Virginia, including a $235,000 three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

A walkway leading up to a 3D printed home. The home is surrounded by green grass and blue skies.
Virginia Housing

Source: Insider

And it now has plans to construct an additional 200 concrete homes in the state within the next five years.

A 3D printer printing concrete onto a wall. There's groups of people next to the printer looking on.
Alquist

Source: Insider

To build this Tampa home, CPH-3D will use Alquist's COBOD BOD2 3D printer …

a rendering of the COBOD 3D printer
The printer.Alquist and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg

… the same model that has been used to build units like Alquist's three-bedroom Virginia home and a 400-square-foot tiny home in Denmark, shown below.

The 3D printed home among trees and a blue sky.
3DCP Group

Source: Insider

By using this printer — which precisely excretes the concrete walls of the home — CPH-3D says it can cut the construction project's waste by up to 95% …

CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

Source: CPH-3D

… while saving time, money, and labor compared to traditional construction methods, according to proponents of the tech.

A 3D printed for homes
CPH-3D

With all these benefits, it's no surprise Zack Mannheimer, Alquist's CEO, believes more homes will be printed than built traditionally by 2027, he told Insider earlier this year.

The COBOD printer printing the walls of the 3D printed home.
3DCP Group

Source: Insider

"The Florida market has proven itself resilient and there's a need for cost effective technology — along with natural disaster resistant construction — like never before," Mannheimer said in a press release.

Alquist COBOD BOD2 3D printer
CPH-3D

Source: Insider

Like other 3D printed homes, this build will have curved walls made possible by the printer.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

And it's not just for aesthetic purposes: The concrete curves and the lack of wood will help make the home hurricane wind, fire, and flood resistant, according to its listing on Compass.

Alquist COBOD BOD2 3D printer
CPH-3D

Source: Compass

Inside, the three-bedroom home will have two decks, an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining room …

CPH-3D printed home floor plan.
CPH-3D

… as well as a laundry room, walk-in closets, and two bathrooms.

CPH-3D printed home floor plan.
CPH-3D

One bathroom will also be in a uniquely curved room to serve as a "safe room" amid severe weather conditions, which Tampa, Florida is no stranger to.

CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

Source: Compass

Design features like 10-foot-tall ceilings, quartz countertops, and a walk-in pantry and closets will add a luxurious flair to the home.

CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

And because it hasn't been built yet, there are still plenty of opportunities for its future owners to customize the build.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

The home's renderings depict walls with a layered concrete, a byproduct of the printing process. Future owner can opt to finish these walls instead.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

And according to the listing, additional features like a garage and furniture can be printed as well.

CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

Overall, the home has already caught the attention of several buyers who have expressed interest in the construction project, which Gibson says could end up costing under $599,300 to build.

CPH-3D printed home floor plan.
CPH-3D

And those who aren't interested in this exact home and lot have already asked CPH-3D about other build opportunities on their own lots.

CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

"More and more requests come through every day," Gibson said, adding that it's proving local demand for printed homes.

Two-story CPH-3D printed home rendering.
CPH-3D

"Buyers are embracing this new approach to home building and loving the design freedom, strength and efficiency," he said.

CPH-3D printed home in Tampa, Florida rendering.
CPH-3D

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories