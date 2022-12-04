A luxury three-bedroom 3D-printed home project in Tampa has been listed at nearly $600,000 — see what it'll be like to live in

CPH-3D

Alquist is partnering with 3D printing construction startup CPH-3D to build a printed home in Tampa, Florida.

The 1,521-square-foot pre-construction project has been listed at $599,300.

The luxury three-bedroom, two-bathroom home can come with additional printed furniture.

Alquist, a 3D printing construction tech company, has partnered with Tampa, Florida startup CPH-3D (Click, Print, Home) to build the city's first luxury 3D printed concrete home.

But this isn't just a test run to prove the tech: The 1,521-square-foot pre-construction project has already been listed on Compass at $599,300.

And so far, the future home has seen "tremendous" interest, Matt Gibson, the listing agent and the founder of CPH-3D told Insider in an email.

Alquist has been a budding player in the growing construction tech industry.

The startup has built several units throughout Virginia, including a $235,000 three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

And it now has plans to construct an additional 200 concrete homes in the state within the next five years.

To build this Tampa home, CPH-3D will use Alquist's COBOD BOD2 3D printer …

… the same model that has been used to build units like Alquist's three-bedroom Virginia home and a 400-square-foot tiny home in Denmark, shown below.

By using this printer — which precisely excretes the concrete walls of the home — CPH-3D says it can cut the construction project's waste by up to 95% …

… while saving time, money, and labor compared to traditional construction methods, according to proponents of the tech.

With all these benefits, it's no surprise Zack Mannheimer, Alquist's CEO, believes more homes will be printed than built traditionally by 2027, he told Insider earlier this year.

"The Florida market has proven itself resilient and there's a need for cost effective technology — along with natural disaster resistant construction — like never before," Mannheimer said in a press release.

Like other 3D printed homes, this build will have curved walls made possible by the printer.

And it's not just for aesthetic purposes: The concrete curves and the lack of wood will help make the home hurricane wind, fire, and flood resistant, according to its listing on Compass.

Inside, the three-bedroom home will have two decks, an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining room …

… as well as a laundry room, walk-in closets, and two bathrooms.

One bathroom will also be in a uniquely curved room to serve as a "safe room" amid severe weather conditions, which Tampa, Florida is no stranger to.

Design features like 10-foot-tall ceilings, quartz countertops, and a walk-in pantry and closets will add a luxurious flair to the home.

And because it hasn't been built yet, there are still plenty of opportunities for its future owners to customize the build.

The home's renderings depict walls with a layered concrete, a byproduct of the printing process. Future owner can opt to finish these walls instead.

And according to the listing, additional features like a garage and furniture can be printed as well.

Overall, the home has already caught the attention of several buyers who have expressed interest in the construction project, which Gibson says could end up costing under $599,300 to build.

And those who aren't interested in this exact home and lot have already asked CPH-3D about other build opportunities on their own lots.

"More and more requests come through every day," Gibson said, adding that it's proving local demand for printed homes.

"Buyers are embracing this new approach to home building and loving the design freedom, strength and efficiency," he said.

